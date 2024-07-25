Moonshine Drive brings unique brand of bluegrass to Behringer-Crawford’s Music@BCM stage tonight

Prepare for an evening of intricate instrumentals and spirited vocals as Moonshine Drive takes the stage at Behringer-Crawford Museum’s summer concert series, Music@BCM, on Thursday, July 25 at 7 p.m.

Moonshine Drive is a dynamic bluegrass band from Northern Kentucky and Cincinnati known for their unique blend of traditional bluegrass with elements of country, folk, and classic rock. Formed in 2007 by Louis Mazzocca and brothers Greg and Marc Mecoli, the band has been a staple in the Cincinnati music scene, performing at numerous regional bluegrass events and festivals.

Over the years, Moonshine Drive has garnered a dedicated following and critical acclaim, including a nomination for CEA Best Bluegrass Band in 2010. They’ve had the honor of opening for the legendary Jerry Douglas at The Southgate House in Newport, and they regularly perform at the popular local venue, Arnold’s Bar and Grill.

The current line-up features Louis Mazzocca on banjo, Cory Barrat on mandolin, Marc Mecoli on fiddle, Greg Mecoli on upright bass and Clay Beverly with lead vocals.

Music@BCM is sponsored by the George & Margaret McLane Foundation, Ruth Faragher Family, WNOP – The Scurvy Crew, Hummel Hatfield Insurance, KW Mechanical and Ashley Development and takes place each Thursday evening from June 6 through August 15 with 10 family-friendly performances.

The remaining 2024 Music@BCM schedule is:

Weather permitting, concerts are held in BCM’s outdoor amphitheater at 1600 Montague Road – Devou Park, in Covington. In case of inclement weather, the events will move indoors.

The music runs from 7-9 p.m. Doors open at 6 p.m. Admission is $7 for adults, $5 for members and youth ages 13-18 and free for children 12 and under. No outside alcohol is permitted. Adult beverages and delicious eats from Skyline Chili in Erlanger will be available for purchase. Guests should bring folding chairs or blankets.

The performances will be recorded and available later on the museum’s YouTube channel at www.youtube.com/bcmuseum.

For more information, call 859-491-4003, email info@bcmuseum.org or visit www.bcmuseum.org.

