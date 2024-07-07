New local theater group to premiere ‘Our Common Grounds’ at Thomas More University

A new, local theater group titled Plays Around Productions will be putting on an original play, Our Common Grounds written by college playwright Gavin Borchers.

The straight play will be performed at the Thomas More University Theater in Crestview Hills from July 12-14.

The production is described as a comedic murder mystery aiming to satirize some common American stereotypes: In a small coffee shop in the midwest, four frequenters are put under the looking glass when a good friend of the four suddenly drops dead amid a police strike. Luckily, another face just so happened to be visiting that coffee shop, a private investigator with a flair for the dramatic.

This will be Plays Around Productions’ third production coming off their recent April run of The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee.

The cast includes Bryce Herzner, Lucy Obermeyer, Eylie Lorenz, Kieran Casey, Jake VonHandorf, Isabella Keyes, Grace Donahue, Killian Hicks, Aidan Garrison, Laura Tatum, and Trey Finkenstead.

The production team includes Presley Poe as Stage Manager, Bryce Herzner as Artistic Director, and Kieran Casey as Technical Director.

The show is directed by Gavin Borchers.

Seats can be reserved here.

Plays Around Productions