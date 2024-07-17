New Riff celebrates 10th Anniversary supporting Brighton Center, Horizon Funds, Green Umbrella

Brighton Center has received a $34,000 donation as part of New Riff Distilling’s 10th Anniversary celebration release of Headliner, which will become an annual release.

This celebration solidifies New Riff Distilling’s commitment to the community. Brighton Center and New Riff joined together to celebrate the kick-off of a 10-day lineup of events in the Aquifer tasting room at the distillery.

Brighton Center was presented with the check by New Riff Distilling CEO Hannah Lowen.

“Community partners help us carry out our mission, and this amazing support will help us work every day to create opportunities for individuals and families to reach self-sufficiency. We are deeply grateful for New Riff Distilling’s support and the customers who supported this initiative. As a community-based organization, we are proud to partner with other local organizations that are using their products to innovate and support the Northern Kentucky region,” said Wonda Winkler, President & CEO of Brighton Center.

Brighton Center’s roots date back to 1966 as a small grassroots community-based organization in Newport. Since 1966, Brighton Center has grown to provide a wide range of programs and services, including meeting basic needs, adult and early childhood education, youth services, housing & financial wellness, workforce development, substance abuse recovery for women, and community-based programs.

“We are a very proud Kentucky Bourbon distillery right here in Northern Kentucky. We always talk about being a new riff on an old tradition, and one of those riffs is that we’ve always really focused on lifting up our little corner of the world right here in Northern Kentucky. We are proud to be able to work with such an incredible organization right here in our neighborhood. The products that we have launched with Headliner exemplify our mission to make great whiskey as a vehicle for good,” said Hannah Lowen, CEO of New Riff Distilling.

New Riff Distilling held a lottery for the special limited run of 697 bottles. The sale raised over $100,000 to benefit Brighton Center and two additional organizations, Green Umbrella and Horizon Community Funds.

“We at New Riff are so proud to partner with Brighton Center on this project and look forward to a long future of partnerships where we can do good things for our local community,” said Mollie Lewis, President of New Riff Distilling. “We asked our distilling team to bring something that is truly special and an expression of their creativity. Since our founding in 2014, we’ve focused on making exceptional, innovative whiskey while supporting our beloved Northern Kentucky and Cincinnati community. This inaugural Headliner release is like bringing all your favorite artists together into one band. With proceeds from each bottle going to local charitable organizations, this whiskey is sure to earn a well-deserved encore.”

New Riff is hosting a 10-day lineup of celebratory offerings, including gift shop discounts, cocktail specials, live music, on-site food partners, and surprise bottle offerings from past releases each day, that lasts through July 21.