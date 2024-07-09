NKU receives five-year National Science Foundation grant to fund climate change research project

Northern Kentucky University faculty and students will participate in a five-year, $20 million National Science Foundation (NSF) project aimed at advancing Kentucky’s climate resiliency.

NKU is one of eight Kentucky institutions chosen to participate, and will receive $296,269 over the next five years to provide research opportunities in stream ecology and changes with climate, geography and land cover for undergraduates. This is a unique opportunity for students, as this level of research is typically conducted at the graduate level.

NKU will also host one of the project’s Learning Hubs, which will develop pathways for Kentucky undergraduate students to pursue advanced degrees, while providing technical training for students on a variety of geoscience-related subjects. NKU’s Learning Hub will focus on environmental science, stream ecology and community engagement. By enhancing workforce development, positive impacts on Kentucky communities will last far beyond the five-year life of the project.

Climate Resilience through Multidisciplinary Big Data Learning, Prediction and Building Response Systems (CLIMBS) is designed to enhance Kentucky’s long-term growth trajectory as a national leader in climate resiliency and hazard management that will promote industry-university partnerships and attract future funding. CLIMBS is funded by the NSF’s Established Program to Stimulate Competitive Research (NSF EPSCoR).

CLIMBS is a collaborative effort lead by the University of Kentucky and includes University of Louisville, Western Kentucky University, Northern Kentucky University, Morehead State University, Eastern Kentucky University, Murray State University and Thomas More University.

Biological Sciences Professor Kristy Hopfensperger is leading NKU’s contribution to the research and workforce development efforts of the project.

