NKY- based Drees Homes expands its Build on Your Lot operations throughout Greater Cincinnati

Staff report

Drees Homes, an award-winning national home builder headquartered in Northern Kentucky, is expanding its Build on Your Lot operations throughout Greater Cincinnati.

This focused expansion revolves around plans related to the company’s approaching centennial celebration in 2028.

Through the Build on Your Lot program, Drees empowers homebuyers to move beyond traditional subdivisions, constructing their dream homes on cherished land, within upscale custom communities, or in historic neighborhoods.

This month, Drees introduces “Elevate by Drees Homes,” a new name that underscores the enhanced building flexibility of this program. Homeowners can elevate their home building experience, whether they desire five acres, a custom community, or rebuilding on an existing site.

Leveraging the company’s legendary craftsmanship, 95+ years of expertise and the ability to customize their award-winning floor plans, Drees strives to deliver homes in less time and at a fraction of the price when compared to the traditional custom home builder.

“With a limited supply of resale homes in the market, building a new home not only fills a need, but also caters to those seeking a custom layout specifically tailored to their unique lifestyle,” Tony Padgett, general manager of Drees’ Build on Your Lot program, told the Northern Kentucky Tribune.

“Our homes come with a 10-year structural warranty and are built with top-of-the-line smart home technology and energy efficiency. For example, we go above and beyond to build smarter, more efficient homes. Drees’ homeowners can expect to save up to $4,464 annually on their utility bills compared to those for a typical existing home.

The Build on Your Lot program has gained popularity in Cincinnati suburbs like Goshen, Loveland, Maineville and Lebanon, as well as scenic locations such as Union, Kentucky.

Redevelopment opportunities await in highly desirable historical neighborhoods like Hyde Park and Oakley in Cincinnati, and Fort Mitchell and Fort Thomas in Kentucky.

Prospective buyers interested in custom homes can explore the new Bedford model that will be on show at HOMEARAMA 2024, August 24th-September 8th at the Reserve at Stone Pillars Farm in Goshen, Ohio.

“Today’s homebuyers are undoubtedly more tech-savvy and energy conscious than those from years past,’ said Padgett. “That’s why we build our homes with DreeSmart, which includes top-of-the-line smart home technology and energy efficiency savings. For example, our available smart home automation system allows homeowners to control the lights, unlock/lock doors and remotely adjust the thermostat. To ensure our homes are as energy efficient as possible, we build with DreeSmart Energy, a whole-house integrated system that combines energy-saving innovations with rigorous third-party inspections.”

Additionally, our homebuyers are able to customize their home to fit their unique lifestyles through our one-stop shop selections experience at the Design Center. Our architects provide our homebuyers with a portfolio of award-winning floor plans to choose from along with the ability to make modifications and select features to suit individual tastes.”

Drees Homes currently presents a diverse range of housing options across 38 new home communities in Greater Cincinnati, spanning condos, townhomes, paired villas and single-family homes. Prices start in the $200s and extend over $1 million.

“Our homeowners love our open concept floor plans, specifically the Drees signature living triangle, the functional heart of the home featuring the kitchen, family room and dining space. . . Since 2020, we’ve seen increased emphasis placed on . . .creating the perfect outdoor oasis. Some Drees homes even offer two to three outdoor living spaces spanning covered patios, sun decks and sleeping porches.”

Family-owned and operated for over 95 years, Drees Homes has earned the title of “America’s Best Builder” (twice) from Builder Magazine, “National Builder of the Year” from Professional Builder Magazine, as well as the “National Housing Quality Award” from the National Association of Home Builders. This is known at the prestigious “Triple Crown” of national home building awards.

Headquartered in Ft. Mitchell, Drees operates in Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky, Cleveland, Indianapolis, Jacksonville, Nashville, Raleigh, Washington DC, Austin, Dallas and Houston.