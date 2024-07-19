NKY Chamber of Commerce announces 2025 class of Leadership Northern Kentucky

July 19, 2024
The Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce has announced the 46th class of Leadership Northern Kentucky (Leadership NKY). The 2025 class consists of 51 professionals representing a diverse cross-section of businesses and organizations throughout Northern Kentucky and Greater Cincinnati.

Leadership NKY is a 10-month program that utilizes the community as a classroom, immersing participants to understand the strengths and challenges in the NKY Metro and Greater Cincinnati. Class members will gain the necessary skills to address those challenges while motivating and engaging others in collaborative efforts while industry leaders educate them on a wide range of subjects. Past examples include lessons on economic development, education, government, human services and more.

More than 1,500 alumni have participated in Leadership NKY since the program’s inception in 1979.

Member’s of NKY Chamber’s 2024 LNK class look on during an inclusive leadership presentation in October (Photo from NKY Chamber)

“To me, Leadership Northern Kentucky is about impact. Each year, the program brings together a group of leaders who learn from the program and from each other about the wonderful community we live in,” said Andrew Schierberg, attorney/owner at Stages Elder Law and Estate Planning, and 2025 Leadership Northern Kentucky class chair. “The participants in this class will be challenged to see and experience pain points within our region, the innovative work being done to address those issues, and the vibrancy of our community. In this way, Leadership Northern Kentucky is the beginning of a journey for participants. We know from the example set by previous graduates that members of this year’s class will take the inspiration from the sessions they attend and find opportunities within the community to continuously improve the Northern Kentucky region.”

The NKY Chamber’s new Director of Leadership Ann Marie Whelan is looking forward to welcoming her first class.

“Leadership NKY is a unique and immersive experience, and I’m excited to bring these leaders together to dive deeper into regional issues, build a greater understanding of the strengths and challenges of the region, and develop the skills necessary to engage others in collaborative efforts to address them,” Whelan said.

The following individuals have been named to the Leadership NKY Class of 2025:

Flynn Ashley, Thomas More University
Matt Bain, Paul Hemmer Company
Jessica Beauchamp, Strauss Troy Co., LPA
Thomas Belanich, Sr., EGC Construction Corporation
Elizabeth Berk, PNC Bank
Geoffrey Besecker, Campbell County Fiscal Court
Karen Brandstetter, Kenton County Attorney’s Office
Mary Burkey, Kenton County Public Library
Tess Burns, Gateway Community and Technical College
Stephanie Crisler, The Christ Hospital Health Network
Kristy Dangel, The Ion Center for Violence Prevention
Matt Distel, The Carnegie
Kim Dube, ReFlex: Recruiting Flexibility
Adam Duncan, City of Florence Public Services
Nicholas Finan, CTI Clinical Trial & Consulting
Morgan Ford, Habitat for Humanity
Stephen Gastright, KZF Design
Angela Hagedorn, Heritage Bank
Karen Hargett, Gravity Diagnostics
Jeff Hesse, Duke Energy Corporation
John Juech, Duke Energy Corporation
Lauren Kane, Prysmian
Tim Kerdolff, Fifth Third Bank
Karen Keuper, Baird
Megan King, First National Bank of Kentucky
W. Casey Kinosz, Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport
Melissa Koester, St. Elizabeth Healthcare
Erin Lageman, St. Elizabeth Healthcare
Stephanie Layton, Beechwood Independent Schools
Kristin Leadingham, Dean Dorton
Mollie Lewis, New Riff Distilling
Mavis Linnemann-Clark, The Delish Dish
Charia Mam, Hue Aesthetics
Jesse Megenhardt, Holcim
Kristopher Milner, Keating Muething & Klekamp PLL
Peggy Montgomery, Citi
Shayna Nevermann, Strategic Advisers, LLC
Arthur Brant Owens, Edward Jones
Christina Perkins, Owen Electric Cooperative
Sarah Petracco, Drees Homes
Sara Pomeroy, Northern Kentucky University
Erin Reardon, NKY Chamber of Commerce
Philip Ridgell, Boone County Sheriff’s Office
Catherine Salzman, Heartwood Strategies
Nikki Schulte, Kroger
David Stringer, Civista Bank
Rachel Strunk, Republic Bank
Andy Videkovich, Planning and Development Services of Kenton County, Kentucky
Jamie Wagner, Truist
Stephanie Wright, BrandFuel Company, LLC

The Leadership NKY Class of 2025 program will begin in August.

To learn more about Leadership NKY or the NKY Chamber, visit www.nkychamber.com. Leadership NKY is part of the NKY Chamber’s leadership programming alongside Regional Youth Leadership and Encounter NKY.

Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce


