NKY Chamber of Commerce announces 2025 class of Leadership Northern Kentucky

The Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce has announced the 46th class of Leadership Northern Kentucky (Leadership NKY). The 2025 class consists of 51 professionals representing a diverse cross-section of businesses and organizations throughout Northern Kentucky and Greater Cincinnati.

Leadership NKY is a 10-month program that utilizes the community as a classroom, immersing participants to understand the strengths and challenges in the NKY Metro and Greater Cincinnati. Class members will gain the necessary skills to address those challenges while motivating and engaging others in collaborative efforts while industry leaders educate them on a wide range of subjects. Past examples include lessons on economic development, education, government, human services and more.

More than 1,500 alumni have participated in Leadership NKY since the program’s inception in 1979.

“To me, Leadership Northern Kentucky is about impact. Each year, the program brings together a group of leaders who learn from the program and from each other about the wonderful community we live in,” said Andrew Schierberg, attorney/owner at Stages Elder Law and Estate Planning, and 2025 Leadership Northern Kentucky class chair. “The participants in this class will be challenged to see and experience pain points within our region, the innovative work being done to address those issues, and the vibrancy of our community. In this way, Leadership Northern Kentucky is the beginning of a journey for participants. We know from the example set by previous graduates that members of this year’s class will take the inspiration from the sessions they attend and find opportunities within the community to continuously improve the Northern Kentucky region.”

The NKY Chamber’s new Director of Leadership Ann Marie Whelan is looking forward to welcoming her first class.

“Leadership NKY is a unique and immersive experience, and I’m excited to bring these leaders together to dive deeper into regional issues, build a greater understanding of the strengths and challenges of the region, and develop the skills necessary to engage others in collaborative efforts to address them,” Whelan said.

The following individuals have been named to the Leadership NKY Class of 2025:

• Flynn Ashley, Thomas More University

• Matt Bain, Paul Hemmer Company

• Jessica Beauchamp, Strauss Troy Co., LPA

• Thomas Belanich, Sr., EGC Construction Corporation

• Elizabeth Berk, PNC Bank

• Geoffrey Besecker, Campbell County Fiscal Court

• Karen Brandstetter, Kenton County Attorney’s Office

• Mary Burkey, Kenton County Public Library

• Tess Burns, Gateway Community and Technical College

• Stephanie Crisler, The Christ Hospital Health Network

• Kristy Dangel, The Ion Center for Violence Prevention

• Matt Distel, The Carnegie

• Kim Dube, ReFlex: Recruiting Flexibility

• Adam Duncan, City of Florence Public Services

• Nicholas Finan, CTI Clinical Trial & Consulting

• Morgan Ford, Habitat for Humanity

• Stephen Gastright, KZF Design

• Angela Hagedorn, Heritage Bank

• Karen Hargett, Gravity Diagnostics

• Jeff Hesse, Duke Energy Corporation

• John Juech, Duke Energy Corporation

• Lauren Kane, Prysmian

• Tim Kerdolff, Fifth Third Bank

• Karen Keuper, Baird

• Megan King, First National Bank of Kentucky

• W. Casey Kinosz, Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport

• Melissa Koester, St. Elizabeth Healthcare

• Erin Lageman, St. Elizabeth Healthcare

• Stephanie Layton, Beechwood Independent Schools

• Kristin Leadingham, Dean Dorton

• Mollie Lewis, New Riff Distilling

• Mavis Linnemann-Clark, The Delish Dish

• Charia Mam, Hue Aesthetics

• Jesse Megenhardt, Holcim

• Kristopher Milner, Keating Muething & Klekamp PLL

• Peggy Montgomery, Citi

• Shayna Nevermann, Strategic Advisers, LLC

• Arthur Brant Owens, Edward Jones

• Christina Perkins, Owen Electric Cooperative

• Sarah Petracco, Drees Homes

• Sara Pomeroy, Northern Kentucky University

• Erin Reardon, NKY Chamber of Commerce

• Philip Ridgell, Boone County Sheriff’s Office

• Catherine Salzman, Heartwood Strategies

• Nikki Schulte, Kroger

• David Stringer, Civista Bank

• Rachel Strunk, Republic Bank

• Andy Videkovich, Planning and Development Services of Kenton County, Kentucky

• Jamie Wagner, Truist

• Stephanie Wright, BrandFuel Company, LLC

The Leadership NKY Class of 2025 program will begin in August.

To learn more about Leadership NKY or the NKY Chamber, visit www.nkychamber.com. Leadership NKY is part of the NKY Chamber’s leadership programming alongside Regional Youth Leadership and Encounter NKY.

Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce