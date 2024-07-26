NKY native Scotty Hasting, musician and vet, will perform at Grand Ole Opry on Sunday

By Andy Furman

NKyTribune reporter

He was shot 10 times in Afghanistan while serving as an Army infantryman with the First Infantry Division 4th Squadron, 4th Calvary.

Scotty Hasting remembers it well. The date – April 21, 2011 – and, the pain.

“I sometimes have trouble finding the words to describe that pain,” he told the Northern Kentucky Tribune, as the 36-year-old singer preps for his Grand Ole Opry stage debut, Sunday (July 28th).

The special program – Opry Celebrates: 30 Years of Forrest Gump – a program Hasting was personally invited by actor, director, producer, musician, and humanitarian Gary Sinise to perform.

Yet, the pain of 13 years ago remains for the man who attended Connor High School, in Hebron.

“The pain,” he slowly tried to define, “is kind of like taking a fire poker through your skin. The pain was terrible. But the hardest part was smelling what it smells like when you smell your own skin burning after being shot. That is the part that still messes with me.”

Scotty Hasting moves forward fighting the demons of PTSD.

“But,” he says, “When I have a guitar in my hands, I feel peace.”

Music was always a big part of Hasting’s life.

“My mom lived in Ohio, and I attended Milford High for a while,” he said, “and my dad was in Northern Kentucky, and that’s when I went to Connor.”

He grew up singing.

“Music,” he said, “Put me in a happy place.”

And his music took off, he says, during COVID.

“That’s when I learned to write music and play the guitar. I learned to play on You Tube. Guitar playing, for me, was therapy; a way to escape.”

Hasting joined the military – he enlisted at an Eastgate branch – at the age of 21. “I was the Old Man of Basic Training,” he laughed. “I needed direction.”

After high school he had some odd jobs, played semi-pro baseball in Dayton, Ohio, had little or no money, and had a family to support.

“I was living with my ex-wife and stepson at the time, and had to provide,” he said. “I had a feeling and a need to be part of something. Something bigger than myself.”

He joined the military; but did not tell his father until he signed the papers.

“Dad told men he’d do anything to get me out,” Hasting said, “I told him I need to do this.”

Perhaps he did. And he remembered.

Last month he represented the United States with multiple performances in Normandy, France during a week-long celebration commemorating the 80th anniversary of D-Day.

This Veteran’s Day, he is scheduled to celebrate fellow Veterans at the second annual National Veteran’s Parade in Washington, D.C. (Nov. 10th). He will offer a special Opening Ceremony Performance.

He has already opened for artists like rock legend Dave Grohl, Tanya Tucker, Jelly Roll, Chris Janson – amazing, since his guitar playing commenced in 2020.

Today, he has a record deal with Black River which linked him with songwriter and producer, and VP of A&R at Black River, Doug Johnson.

He’s an ambassador for Guitars 4 Vets and is heavily involved in additional nonprofits, including Pen Fed Foundation, Operation Encore, Creativets, Patriot Fund, Project One Vet at A Time, and Tunnel 2 Towers.

Did we mention he is a Purple Heart recipient?

He was asked, what is bigger in his life – performing at the Grand Ole Opry, or his recent trip to Normandy, France representing the 80th anniversary of D-Day.

“My heart and soul is and will always be with the vets,” he said. “I honestly hope they can find therapy in music starting with my performance on Sunday.

“To perform,” he added, “Validates what we’re doing.”

Scotty Hasting says his life has certainly changed.

“I’m busier, much busier these days,” he admits. “I do not consider myself a celebrity. But I do have a purpose now in my life. The military gave me a purpose – something bigger than myself. Now it is music – and I have a purpose again.”

No, Scotty Hasting is not a celebrity – he is a hero.

But will he be nervous at his Grand Ole Opry debut?

“No one will be shooting at me. I should be fine. I might get butterflies, though.”