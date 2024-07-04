NKyians invited to join NKY Chamber for FC Cincinnati Global Experience Night August 1 at TQL Stadium

The Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce is inviting soccer fans of all backgrounds for a night of sport, culture, and community during its annual FC Cincinnati Global Experience Night on August 1.

In partnership with the Hispanic Chamber Cincinnati USA, this year’s event at TQL Stadium will see the home team’s orange and blue match-up against Mexico’s Queretaro FC in the Leagues Cup 2024.

Event registration includes a VIP pre-match happy hour with an open bar on the East Plaza at TQL Stadium, a ticket to the match, and an all-you-can-eat buffet of stadium fare.

“As we continue to build an inclusive business community, we are excited to cultivate opportunities outside of the office and boardroom for our members to engage and connect across cultures and generations because strong relationships are fundamental to inclusivity,” said Dashai Thompson, Talent Strategies & Inclusion Specialist with the NKY Chamber. “The third annual FC Cincinnati Global Experience Night fosters ongoing dialogue about diversity and inclusion in a fun, supportive, and purposeful manner – all while cheering on our home team.”

Tickets are $125 for NKY Chamber members, $150 for future members and the NKYP rate is $110. Seats are limited and can be purchased online at NKYChamber.com/events.

The NKY Chamber’s DEI initiatives are powered by Fifth Third Bank. The event partner is Hispanic Chamber Cincinnati USA. Supporting sponsors are Delta and Kroger. For additional sponsorship opportunities, please contact Diana McGlade at DMcGlade@nkychamber.com.

Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce