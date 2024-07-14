Pallavi Gorrepati making dream a reality — taking over family business as Express-Pro

By Andy Furman

NKyTribune reporter

You heard of it – but admit it – you’ve never really seen it up close. It’s here – and working in Northern Kentucky.

It’s the “American Dream” – and it’s a female steering the show.

The term, “American dream” refers to the belief that anyone, regardless of where they were born, or what class they were born into, can attain their own version of success in a society in which upward mobility is possible for everyone.

The American dream is believed to be achieved through sacrifice, risk-taking, and hard work, rather than by chance.

Pallavi Gorrepati followed those rules – and the dream for her and her family today is a reality.

“I was born in India, and yes, came to America to achieve a better life,” she told the Northern Kentucky Tribune.

It was her dad – Ranga – who made the trek to America in June of 1980, daughter Pallavi explained. “It was all about automobiles.”

Back in the ‘70s it was commonplace to replace your car muffler, often, she said.

“My dad was working as a structural engineer for the City of Chicago at the time,” she said. “He brought his car to a CarX shop for service and was quite impressed.”

He just loved the CarX business model, she continued, and wanted to open one of his own.

“He was told, ‘If you want to expand, move to Cincinnati,’” she said.

He did.

And for the past 44 years Ranga Pallavi successfully operated over 30 CarX locations, under the parent company – in Cincinnati, Dayton, Indianapolis, and Northern Kentucky.

His daughter has taken it one step further.

“We are transforming these locations into our own brand – Xpress Pro Tire & Auto.

“Basically, it’ll be the same owner, same talented employees, but a new name,” said Gorrepati, who retired after 13 years in the financial industry to serve as Executive Vice-President of the new brand.

But why the major move?

“We’ll have more control, and the liberty to expand,” said Gorrepati, who graduated The Ohio State University with a degree in Business and Accounting. “We’ll now have no restrictions. In Cincinnati we can only be in certain areas. In Alexandria and Newport (Ky.) we could not build near their shops. Now we have no restrictions.”

With Pallavi Gorrepati handling the day-to-day operations of the newly-named business – her father will be the company Chairman – she becomes one of the very few females running an automotive repair and service shop, in what is as male-dominated industry.

Pallavi Gorrepati will now oversee 26 Xpress Pro Tire & Auto locations – 13 in Indianapolis, 10 in Cincinnati, one in Dayton, OH, and two in Northern Kentucky – US 42 in Florence and 3123 Dixie Highway in Erlanger.

Xpress Pro Tire & Auto offers repair and maintenance services, tires, brakes, and accessories.

“My dad always wanted me to join the family business,” Pallavi said.

Now that dream, too, has come true.