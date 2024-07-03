Perk up! It’s Saturday storytime at The Point Perk Coffee Shop in Covington, starting July 13

Saturdays are for stories – and reading – at least at The Point Perk Coffee Shop, located at 45 W. Pike Street in Covington.

“We’ll be hosting a community kid-friendly Story Time the second Saturday of each month, commencing, July 13th,” said Leslie Vickers, Vice President of Enterprises for The Point/Arc.

The Point Perk is one of four enterprises operated by the Covington-based non-profit organization now in its 52nd year. The Point/Arc operates Zels pretzels, in Latonia, an apparel and printing shop, also based in Latonia and The Point Commercial Laundry in Dayton.

“From 10-11:30 am we’ll have guest readers for story time,” Vickers said. Lisa Tewes, from the Kenton County Library will read Rabbit and Fox, or I Can’t Eat Soup, for the first program, on the 13th.

Mary Kay, from Read Ready Covington, and Dr. Matt Connelly, Cincy Ortho, will also join in the program’s debut.

“The Perk Coffee Shop has also created a special kid friendly drink – Triple Berry Boom – in honor of the July 4th holiday,” Vickers said.

Local business leaders, media celebrities and sports figures are planned to be on the program. In fact, a baseball story time is in the works for August in conjunction with the Florence Y’alls baseball club. Team players will be reading and interacting with the children, Vickers said.

“And the Flavor of the Month will be, “Play of the Day.”

Of course it will.

The Point/Arc was founded in 1972 by a group of parents fighting for the educational rights of their children, who were diagnosed with an intellectual and developmental (I/DD) disability. The mission — to help people with disabilities achieve their highest potential educationally, socially, residentially, and vocationally.

More than this, The Point/Arc has been an organization that identifies gaps in services and provides care and support to fill these gaps – even when government funding sources are not available.

The Point/Arc