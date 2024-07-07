Road report: KYTC District 6 reports on roadwork this week; beware delays, closings

KYTC District 6 reports that the following roadwork is expected to be taking place this week, though inclement weather can affect this schedule:

I-275 DIAMOND GRINDING WEEKLY UPDATE (CAMPBELL/KENTON COUNTY LINE TO U.S. 25 OVERPASS) This project is now complete.

I-275 DIAMOND GRINDING WEEKLY UPDATE (HEBRON TO MINEOLA PIKE)

Westbound & Eastbound; Monday, July 8 and Tuesday, July 9: a mobile shoulder operation will be in place for crews to install delineators throughout the project.

DISTRICTWIDE

• VARIOUS ROUTES: Districtwide striping will begin on Monday, July 8. Contractors will be striping various routes within the district: Boone, Bracken, Campbell, Carroll, Gallatin, Grant, Harrison, Kenton, Owen, Pendleton, and Robertson. Most work will occur during daytime working hours of 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Routes with higher traffic volume will be completed during nights or weekends to minimize traffic impacts. Contractors are currently striping in: Bracken, Carroll, Harrison, Gallatin, Owen and Robertson. Interstate routes will be completed first followed by primary state routes then secondary routes. Striping is a slow-moving mobile operation. Motorists should slow down and expect slow moving traffic in mobile work zones. Please avoid driving over fresh, wet paint. The project has a completion date of Aug. 15, 2024.



• VARIOUS COUNTIES

Contractors are installing wrong-way pavement striping and thermoplastic markings on various interchanges and exit ramps in Boone, Campbell, Carroll, Gallatin, Grant, and Kenton counties in an effort to improve safety.

Current Location of Work:

• I-471 in Campbell County

Once all ramps on I-471 are complete. Crews will move to KY 9 (AA Highway) at U.S. 27 (Alexandria Pike) and at KY 547 (Four Mile Road). Work will be performed from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. Lane closures will be in place during work hours. At locations with three or more lanes, one lane of traffic in each direction will be maintained. At locations with two lanes, alternating one-way traffic will be maintained with a flagger on site to direct motorists. Traffic on exit ramps will be maintained at partial-width (10 ft. minimum) lanes.

BOONE – KENTON COUNTIES



• KY 536 (Mt. Zion Road) Corridor 13.2 – 14.7/ 0 – 1 mile-marker – The road is being widened from two to four lanes between U.S. 25 (Dixie Highway) and KY 1303 (Turkeyfoot Road). Watch for flaggers and a single lane closure in the work zone. Two roundabouts will be built: at the intersection of Mt. Zion and Sigmon Laneand on n Mt. Zion Road approximately one-third of a mile west of Turkeyfoot Road.

Project completion is Summer 2024.

Crews performed a traffic switch on KY 536 between the 13.2 mile point and 14.7 mile point, a distance of 1.5 miles. The road is now in its final traffic configuration.

Paving of the final surface and permanent striping work is now complete. Various lane closures may be in place throughout the project area as crews wrap up final tasks.

GRANT – KENTON COUNTIES

• Interstate 75 – 164 – 169.4 mile points – A resurfacing project is in progress on I-75 from one mile south of the Crittenden exit to the Boone/Kenton Co. line. Crews are performing pavement repairs and resurfacing, drainage repairs, guardrail work, cross slope correction and erosion repairs. Crews worked on the northbound lanes in this section of I-75 in 2023. Crews are currently working on the southbound portion of the project. This project is expected to be completed by November 2024. I-75 Southbound Beginning on Sunday, June 23, I-75 southbound through the project area will be down to a single lane during the overnight working hours of 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through Wednesday, June 26, to allow crews space to remove the temporary concrete bar riers that were previously installed earlier this year to complete tasks within the work zone. Delays are possible during these overnight hours. Motorists should seek an alternate route and watch for trucks entering and leaving the work area. Upcoming Work: This construction may require a temporary closure of the Crittenden exit (Exit 166) on/off ramps. Additionally, the contractor has indicated there is some minor remaining work to be performed on I-75 northbound in the project area. All items listed “Upcoming Work” have not been scheduled. This information is being provided as a general overview of upcoming project tasks. KYTC District 6 will provide dates and further details for all the items listed above once they’re scheduled by the contractor.

BOONE – CAMPBELL – KENTON COUNTIES

Contractors have begun applying high friction surface treatment to the roadway in three separate locations. The higher pavement friction will help motorists maintain better control in both dry and wet driving conditions. On Monday, July 1, contractors will be installing thermoplastic striping on all three projects below, expect overnight impacts if traveling through these areas:

• Boone County: U.S. 42 eastbound between Airview Drive and Mall Road in Florence (13.37 – 13.47 mile points). Application of high friction treatment is now complete.

• Kenton County: Commonwealth Avenue (KY 236) between Elm Street and Hulbert Avenue in Erlanger (1.65 – 1.80 mile points). Application of high friction treatment is now complete.

• Campbell County: Interstate 471 southbound exit ramp (exit 5) to Dave Cowens Drive (KY 8X). Application of high friction treatment is now complete.

BOONE COUNTY

• KY 842 (Hopeful Church Road) – 2.8 – 5.0 mile point – A gas main installation project is underway on KY 842 from KY 18 (Burlington Pike) to U.S. 42. Duke Energy will be on-site, Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Most work will take place along the sidewalk: sections will be closed as construction shifts to different sections of KY 842. The sidewalks will be temporarily restored as crews complete each section and new sidewalks will be poured once construction is complete. Occasional lane shifts/closures as needed during construction. When lane closures are in place, flaggers will be on-site to direct motorists around the work zone. This project aims to increase reliability of the natural gas system in the area by installing approximately three miles of natural gas main along KY 842. Gas service will not be interrupted during construction. This project has a completion date of June 2025.



• KY 18 (Burlington Pike) – 5.2 – 8.3 mile points – The Boone County Water District is installing a water main on KY 18 from Green Acres Lane to Botts Lane. Crews will be working Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Temporary traffic signals will be installed during those hours to direct traffic around the work zone. The signals will be removed at the end of each workday. This project has a completion date of July 2024.

• I-275 – 1.58 – 7.25 mile points – A resurfacing project on I-275 from Hebron to Mineola Pike is in progress. The project includes partial/full-depth concrete patching and diamond grinding. Additionally, the KY 3076 (Mineola Pike), KY 212 (Airport Access Road), and KY 237 (Hebron) on/off exit ramps will be resurfaced. The project will require the off-ramp from I-275 westbound to KY 212 (Airport Access Road) to be temporarily closed on pre-approved scheduled weekends. KYTC will make an announcement via press release/social media ahead of the closure to keep motorists informed, and provide detour information during the closure. Traffic may be reduced to one lane in each direction during the following times: Weeknights from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Weekends from 9 p.m. Friday, until 5 a.m. the following Monday.

The contractor will maintain a minimum of two lanes of traffic in each direction at all other times.



• KY 236 (Donaldson Highway) 0.0 – 1.6 mile-marker – A widening and safety improvement project on KY 236 (Donaldson Highway) between KY 842 (Houston Road) and KY 3076 (Mineola Pike) is in progress. The project will widen the 2-mile stretch of road to five lanes with curb and gutter, including two through-lanes in each direction with a center turn lane. A sidewalk and multiuse path also will be added. The project has a completion date of September 2025.

• KY 3076 (Mineola Pike) 0.0 – 0.9 mile-marker – A widening and improvement project on KY 3076 (Mineola Pike) is in progress. The project will widen the road to 5-lanes and add a sidewalk on the southside of the road and a multiuse path on the northside. Two lanes of traffic will be maintained throughout the project. Motorists should watch for crews and equipment in the work zone. This project has a estimated completion date of Late Summer 2024.

• Intersection of KY 3076 (Mineola Pike) and Jamike Avenue – The entrance to Jamike Avenue from Mineola Pike is now open following a weekend closure to install a storm sewer at this intersection.





• KY 842 (Weaver Road) – 1.6 – 2.1 mile points – A turn lane and shoulder widening project has begun. Crews are working on KY 842 between Trellises Drive and Constance Road. Crews will work Monday through Friday. This work will require single lane closures between the hours of 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. All lanes will reopen at 3 p.m. The project is expected to be completed July 31, 2024.



BRACKEN COUNTY

• KY 8 (Mary Ingles Highway W) 3.59 – 13.95 mile points – A safety improvement project on KY 8 from Willow Creek Road to Big Bracken Creek bridge just east of KY 19 is in progress. Motorists should expect traffic impacts during different phases of construction within the project limits. This project has a completion date of late July 2024. Beginning Monday, July 8, contractors will begin paving operations through the project limits. A single lane closure will be in place during daytime working hours. Flaggers will be on-site to direct traffic around the work zone.



• KY 875 (Asbury Road) – 9.25 – 11.51 mile points – A resurfacing project on Asbury Road from the Dutch Ridge Road (KY 2370) junction extending northwardly to KY 19 is now complete.



• KY 875 (Shofstall Road) – 14.81 – 17.25 mile points – A resurfacing project on Shofstall Road from Augusta-Berling N Road (CR 1006) extending westwardly to Wellsburg Walcott Road (KY 1159) is now complete.



CAMPBELL COUNTY

• KY 10 (Flagg Springs Pike) – 6.19 – 8.78 mile points – A resurfacing project on KY 10 from KY 1996 (Stevens Branch Road) to Sheanshang Road is now complete.



CARROLL COUNTY

• KY 36 – 2.182 – 8.132 mile points – A safety improvement project is in progress on KY 36 from the intersection of Hunter Heights Road to the intersection with U.S. 42. Crews will be working on ditching, drainage, seeding, pavement repairs/operations and other improvement items between the hours of 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Temporary traffic signals are in place at both ends of the work zone to direct traffic. The signals will be in operation 24/7. This project is expected to be completed by end of July 2024.

GRANT COUNTY

• KY 1560 (Barnes Road) – 0.00 – 1.13 mile points – A resurfacing project on KY 1560 from just west of the I-75 interchange extending east to U.S. 25 is now complete.



KENTON COUNTY

• KY 236 (Stevenson Road) – 1.38 mile point – Norfolk southern has scheduled crossing repairs at the Stevenson Road railroad crossing in Erlanger beginning on Monday, July 8. They will be replacing ties and resurfacing. The crossing will be closed to all traffic until all work is complete. The closure will start on Monday, July 8, until Friday, July 12, or until work is complete. Motorists will need to utilize an alternate route during the closure.



• KY 8 (River Road) – 0.0 – 3.18 mile points – a temporary road closure will be in place beginning Monday, July 8. KYTC maintenance crews will replace several culverts and perform ditching work between the Boone/Kenton County line to Hayward Street in Bromley. Crews will close this section of road between the working hours of 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. The road will reopen to traffic at 8 p.m. daily. Weather permitting, the project is expected to be completed Friday, July 12. KYTC will advise if additional days are needed to complete the work.



• KY 8 (River Road/Pike Street) – 0.00 – 3.97 mile points – A resurfacing project on River Road/Pike Street from the Boone/Kenton County line to Deverill Street (KY 1072) will begin on Monday, July 1. Contractors will be working on base failure repairs beginning on Monday, July 1, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. A single lane closure will be in place during these daytime working hours. Flaggers will be in place to direct traffic around the work zone. Once base failure repairs have cured, crews will return to the site to perform milling/paving operations (late July). We will provide an update once that work is scheduled. This section of River Road is part of a larger project on KY 8 that includes resurfacing in the Covington area. We will announce at a later date when those sections closer to Covington will be resurfaced. This project has an expected completion date of Nov. 15, 2024.



• KY 16 (Taylor Mill Road) – 8.96 – 10.73 mile points – A preventative maintenance project on Taylor Mill Road from Klette Road (KY 2047) extending north to Waymans Branch/Taylor Mill Road (3716) is underway. Beginning the week of July 8, contractors will mobilize equipment to the site and begin applying the treatment to the roadway. Contractors will return to the project site one week after finishing the application to apply permanent striping. Work is scheduled to occur between 7 p.m. and 6 a.m. Single lane closures will take place throughout the entirety of the project. One lane of traffic will remain open in each direction. Occasionally, crews may be required to stop traffic at an intersection for a short period of time. When working around Klette Road where Pride Parkway narrows to two lanes, flaggers will be utilized to guide traffic around the work area. This work is being done at night to mitigate traffic impacts as much as possible. Motorists are advised to slow down and be cautious when driving through the project area. Sweepers will be on-site to clean up any loose material during the project. The project has an expected completion date of Late July.

• KY 2373 (Crescent Springs Pike/Anderson Road) – 0.95 – 3.11 mile points – A resurfacing project on Crescent Springs Pike/Anderson Road from the I-275 overpass extending north to Beechwood Road will begin on Thursday, June 27. Contractors will be working on base failure repairs beginning on Thursday, June 27, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. A single lane closure will be in place during these daytime working hours. Flaggers will be in place to direct traffic around the work zone. Once base failure repairs have cured, crews will return to the site to perform milling/paving operations, as well as sidewalk work. We will provide an update once that work is scheduled. This project has an expected completion date of Nov. 15, 2024.



• KY 2043 (Green Road) – 3.35 – 3.40 mile points – A culvert replacement project on a section of KY 2043 will begin on Monday, June 3. Beginning on Monday, June 3, a road closure will be in place from 3.35 to 3.40 mile points to perform culvert replacement work. This closure will be in place until Thursday, August 15. Local traffic will be maintained until reaching the closure site. Traffic will not be able to continue through the closure. Motorists who use KY 2043 will need to utilize the detour to navigate around the closure area. A signed detour will be in place: KY 2043 to U.S. 25 to KY 16 to KY 2043. The general project area will be in the 12800 block of KY 2043. Message boards are in place to notify the public of the closure.



• KY 1486 Connector (Fowler Creek Road Connector) – 0.001 – 0.216 mile points – A maintenance project including drainage and safety improvements is now complete.



• U.S. 25 (Dixie Highway) – 11.8 – 12.2 mile points – A slide repair maintenance project is now complete.



• Clay Wade Bailey Bridge (U.S. 25, U.S. 42, U.S. 127) – 13.45 – 13.87 mile points – Crews are performing routine bridge repairs on the Clay Wade Bailey Bridge. The project will consist of replacing joints, sealing joints, repairing steel and approach/truss drainage repairs. The contractor plans to utilize a single lane closure for the majority of the project. One lane of traffic will be maintained in each direction. A ten-day closure of the bridge may be necessary to perform some of the work. This full closure would be permitted beginning on a Friday at 8 p.m. for a period of ten-days, and would reopen to traffic by the second Monday at 5 a.m. The sidewalk will remain open to pedestrian traffic for the duration of construction; however, it may be closed for seven days to perform the required sidewalk repairs. Message boards will be in place to warn motorists of the upcoming work, and associated lane closures

• KY 536 (Mt. Zion Road/Bristow Road) – 0.96 – 2.5 mile points – A widening and safety improvement project on KY 536 is underway. Crews will be working on KY 536 from west of the KY 1303 intersection, to west of Williamswoods Drive. The project includes the following improvements: -Widening throughout the project area from two lanes of vehicular traffic, to four lanes, to reduce congestion and improve traffic efficiency -A multi-use path will be built on both sides of KY 536 to improve bicycle/pedestrian connectivity -Curb/gutter improvements along with storm sewer and drainage work Additionally, two roundabouts will be built to improve traffic flow, reduce congestion and increase safety. These roundabouts will be located at the following intersections: -KY 536 and KY 1303 -KY 536 and Hogrefe Road Crews will begin clearing the project area on Monday, April 22. This work may involve several traffic impacts for equipment moving in and out of the work zone. The project will require traffic switches, and other new traffic patterns. Prior to these occurring, KYTC will send out an updated press release, as well as a post on social media to inform the public. Message boards will also be in place to warn motorists of any upcoming traffic pattern changes. The project is expected to be completed Spring 2027.

• I-275 – 77.6 – 82.5 mile points – A diamond grinding project on I-275 from Campbell/Kenton County line to the U.S. 25 overpass is now complete.



• KY 371 (Amsterdam Road) – 5.6 – 6.3 mile points – A gas line project is in progress. Utility crews will be working on Amsterdam Road between Deerfield Drive and Dry Creek Road. Duke Energy crews will be working between the hours of 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. During working hours, a single lane closure will be in place, and flaggers will be used to guide traffic. The project is expected to be completed by January 2025.



• Crescent Ave (City Route) – Transparent noise barriers are being installed along about 1,000 feet of the east side of Crescent Avenue between Fifth and Ninth Streets in Covington. Concrete panels are due to be installed in July. Additionally, the transparent panels beginning in late July/early August.



OWEN COUNTY

• KY 22 (Owenton-Crittenden Road) – 11.05 – 15.59 mile points – A safety improvement project is in progress on KY 22. Crews will be straightening curves and correcting the superelevation of curves that have become flat over time, along with several additional improvements through the project area. Temporary single lane closures may be required from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. while crews are present. When these lane closures are in place, flaggers will guide traffic through the work zone. Motorists should expect temporary lane closures through the project area.



PENDLETON COUNTY

• U.S. 27 – 17.70 – 19.34 mile points – A resurfacing project on U.S. 27 beginning just north of KY 3162 extending north to the Pendleton/Campbell County line will begin on Monday, July 8. The contractor will perform milling/paving operations between the hours of 8 a.m. and 6 p.m. A single lane closure will be in place during these daytime working hours. Flaggers will be in place to direct traffic around the work zone. This project has an expected completion date of Nov. 15, 2024.



ROBERTSON COUNTY

• KY 617 (Piqua Kentontown Road) – 1.50 – 5.36 mile points – A resurfacing project on KY 617 from KY 1476 (Thomas Pike) extending eastwardly to KY 165 (Blue Lick Pike) is now complete.



• U.S. 62 at North Branch Cedar Creek Bridge Crossing – 4.9 mile point – A bridge replacement project on U.S. 62 will begin on Monday, March 11. The North Branch Cedar Creek crossing will close to traffic on Monday, March 11, and will remain closed for 120 days, while contractors install the new structure. A signed detour will be in place utilizing: KY 1504 (Central Ridge Road) to access U.S. 62 until reaching the work zone. Once the new bridge is complete, crews will remove the detour and open the crossing to traffic, while completing other tasks throughout the project area. The project has a completion date of July 31, 2024.



