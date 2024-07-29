Road report: KYTC District Six reports on extensive work on region’s roads; drive safely

KYTC District Six provides updates on road work in the NKY area this week. Inclement weather or other unforeseen circumstances may occur, so the information below is strictly of an advisory nature and is subject to change with no notice.

The District advises motorists to be aware of delays and closings — and to drive safely.





I-471 DANIEL CARTER BEARD BRIDGE REPAIR PROJECT UPDATE

I-471 Northbound

A 24/7 left-lane closure will be in place beginning near the approach to the Daniel Carter Beard Bridge this lane closure will be in place until northbound bridge repairs are complete.



Double/triple lane closures are expected Sunday through Thursday during overnight hours of 10 p.m. to 5 a.m.

The northbound portion of this work is expected to take 90 days to complete. It started July 15.

I-471 Southbound

There are currently no traffic impacts on the southbound lanes of the bridge.

Once work on the northbound portion is complete, crews will shift operations to the southbound portion of the bridge.



Long-term lane closures (24/7) are expected with this project. We will provide updates. Motorists are advised to find an alternate route during the project to avoid delays.

DISTRICTWIDE

• VARIOUS ROUTES: Districtwide striping is in progress. Contractors will be striping various routes within the district: Boone, Bracken, Campbell, Carroll, Gallatin, Grant, Harrison, Kenton, Owen, Pendleton, and Robertson. Most work will occur during daytime working hours of 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Routes with higher traffic volume will be completed during nights or weekends to minimize traffic impacts.

Contractors are currently striping in: Center line yellow paint: Boone and Kenton counties. Edge line white paint: Pendleton and Kenton counties. Interstate routes will be completed first followed by primary state routes then secondary routes. Striping is a slow-moving mobile operation. Motorists should slow down and expect slow moving traffic in mobile work zones. Please avoid driving over fresh, wet paint. The project has a completion date of Aug. 15, 2024.





• VARIOUS COUNTIES

Underway: Contractors will install wrong-way pavement striping and thermoplastic markings on various interchanges and exit ramps in Boone, Campbell, Carroll, Gallatin, Grant, and Kenton counties in an effort to improve safety. Work will be performed from 6:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m. Current Location of Work: Work on the I-471 southbound exit ramp to Dave Cowens Drive (Exit 5) (KY 8X) is now complete. The last ramp crews need to address is I-75 southbound exit 166 to Crittenden. This work is scheduled to take place in the next couple of weeks. Contractors are coordinating with the on-going I-75 resurfacing project to determine the best timing to apply the thermoplastic striping.



Lane closures will be in place during work hours. At locations with three or more lanes, one lane of traffic in each direction will be maintained. At locations with two lanes, alternating one-way traffic will be maintained with a flagger on site to direct motorists. Traffic on exit ramps will be maintained at partial-width (10 ft. minimum) lanes.

BOONE – KENTON COUNTIES



• Mt. Zion Road Corridor (KY 536) 13.2 – 14.7/ 0 – 1 mile points – The road is being widened from two to four lanes between U.S. 25 (Dixie Highway) and KY 1303 (Turkeyfoot Road). Watch for flaggers and a single lane closure in the work zone. Two roundabouts will be built — at the intersection of Mt. Zion and Sigmon Lane and on Mt. Zion Road approximately one-third of a mile west of Turkeyfoot Road.

Project completion is Summer 2024.

Crews are performing a traffic switch on KY 536 between the 13.2 mile point and 14.7 mile point, a distance of 1.5 miles. The road is now in its final traffic configuration. Paving of the final surface and permanent striping work is now complete. Various lane closures may be in place throughout the project area as crews wrap up final tasks.



GRANT – KENTON COUNTIES

• Interstate 75 – 164 – 169.4 mile points – A resurfacing project is in progress on I-75 from one mile south of the Crittenden exit to the Boone/Kenton Co. line. Crews are performing pavement repairs and resurfacing, drainage repairs, guardrail work, cross slope correction and erosion repairs. Crews worked on the northbound lanes in this section of I-75 in 2023. Crews are currently working on the southbound portion of the project. This project is expected to be completed by November 2024.



BOONE – CAMPBELL – KENTON COUNTIES

A project to install high friction surface treatment in three separate locations is now complete. The higher pavement friction will help motorists maintain better control in both dry and wet driving conditions.



• Boone County: U.S. 42 eastbound between Airview Drive and Mall Road in Florence (13.37 – 13.47 mile points). Application of high friction treatment is now complete.

• Kenton County: Commonwealth Avenue (KY 236) between Elm Street and Hulbert Avenue in Erlanger (1.65 – 1.80 mile points). Application of high friction treatment is now complete.

• Campbell County: Interstate 471 southbound exit ramp (exit 5) to Dave Cowens Drive (KY 8X). Application of high friction treatment is now complete.

BOONE COUNTY

• Carroll Cropper Memorial Bridge (I-275) – 13.5 – 13.8 mile points – The routine bridge inspection on the Carroll Cropper Bridge is now complete. Our structures crew will be cleaning drains on the bridge. A single right lane closure will be in place during working hours of 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Schedule of work (weather permitting): - Thursday, July 25: I-275 eastbound right lane closure -Friday, July 26: I-275 westbound right lane closure This project is expected to be completed by Friday, July 26.

• North Bend Road (KY 237) – 9.82 mile point – A brief series of closures to allow Duke Energy to install new utility wiring across the road is now complete.



• Hopeful Church Road (KY 842) – 2.8 – 5.0 mile points – A gas main installation project is in progress on KY 842 from KY 18 (Burlington Pike) to U.S. 42. Duke Energy will be on-site, Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Most work will take place along the sidewalk: sections will be closed as construction shifts to different sections of KY 842. The sidewalks will be temporarily restored as crews complete each section and new sidewalks will be poured once construction is complete. Occasional lane shifts/closures as needed during construction. When lane closures are in place, flaggers will be on-site to direct motorists around the work zone. This project aims to increase reliability of the natural gas system in the area by installing approximately three miles of natural gas main along KY 842. Gas service will not be interrupted during construction. This project has a completion date of June 2025.



• Burlington Pike (KY 18) – 5.2 – 8.3 mile points – The Boone County Water District is wrapping up a water main installation on KY 18 from Green Acres Lane to Botts Lane. Major milling/paving operations are now complete, following the installation of a watermain. These operations will only be performed on portions of the road where watermain was installed. Rumble strips will be applied in the coming weeks. Expect single lane closures during daytime working hours with a flagger on-site to direct traffic. This project has a completion date of late July 2024.





• I-275 – 1.58 – 7.25 mile points – A diamond grinding project on I-275 from Hebron to Mineola Pike is now complete.



• Donaldson Highway (KY 236) 0.0 – 1.6 mile points – A widening and safety improvement project on KY 236 (Donaldson Highway) between KY 842 (Houston Road) and KY 3076 (Mineola Pike) is in progress. The project will widen the 2-mile stretch of road to five lanes with curb and gutter, including two through-lanes in each direction with a center turn lane. A sidewalk and multiuse path also will be added. The project has a completion date of September 2025.



• Mineola Pike (KY 3076) 0.0 – 0.9 mile points – A widening and improvement project on KY 3076 (Mineola Pike) is in progress. The project will widen the road to 5-lanes and add a sidewalk on the southside of the road and a multiuse path on the northside. Two lanes of traffic will be maintained throughout the project. Motorists should watch for crews and equipment in the work zone. This project has a estimated completion date of late Summer 2024.

• Weaver Road (KY 842) – 1.6 – 2.1 mile points – A turn lane and shoulder widening project has begun. Crews are working on KY 842 between Trellises Drive and Constance Road. Crews will work Monday through Friday. This work will require single lane closures between the hours of 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. All lanes will reopen at 3 p.m. The project is expected to be completed July 31, 2024.



BRACKEN COUNTY

• Mary Ingles Highway W (KY 8) 3.59 – 13.95 mile points – A safety improvement project on KY 8 from Willow Creek Road to Big Bracken Creek bridge just east of KY 19 is in progress. Motorists should expect traffic impacts during different phases of construction within the project limits. This project has a completion date of late July 2024. Contractors have begun paving operations through the project limits. A single lane closure will be in place during daytime working hours. Flaggers will be on-site to direct traffic around the work zone.



CAMPBELL COUNTY

• I-471 Daniel Carter Beard Bridge – 4.8 – 5.0 mile points – A maintenance and repair project on the I-471 Daniel Carter Beard Bridge is underway and will require multiple lane closures one direction at a time over the next six months. Work will begin on the northbound side of the bridge, and is expected to take 90 days. A 24/7 left lane closure will be in place beginning near the approach to the Daniel Carter Beard Bridge, this lane closure will be in place until northbound bridge repairs are complete. Double/triple lane closures are expected Sunday through Thursday during overnight hours of 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. Once that work is complete, crews will move to the southbound portion of the bridge. That work is also expected to take 90 days. No lane closures will be permitted during the Labor Day holiday week from 6 a.m., Sunday, Sept. 1, to 6 a.m., Friday, Sept. 6. The work includes replacing expansion stringer bearings, cleaning and maintenance of concrete barriers and arch hangers, replace elastomer seals, replace hatches at the top of the arch, as well as some additional pier repair work. Weather permitting, the overall project has an expected completion date of Dec. 1, 2024.



CARROLL COUNTY

• KY 36 – 2.182 – 8.132 mile points – A safety improvement project is in progress on KY 36 from the intersection of Hunter Heights Road to the intersection with U.S. 42. Crews will be working on ditching, drainage, seeding, pavement repairs/operations and other improvement items between the hours of 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Temporary traffic signals are in place at both ends of the work zone to direct traffic. The signals will be in operation 24/7. This project is expected to be completed by end of July 2024.



GRANT COUNTY

• Dixie Highway (U.S. 25) – 16.6 – 17.02 mile points – A slide repair project is on progress. Crews will be repairing a slide north of Dry Ridge Road near the Hillcrest Cemetery on U.S. 25. A southbound lane closure will be in place 24/7 between north of Dry Ridge Road and mile point 17.02. Temporary traffic signals will be in place 24/7 on both sides of the project. The project is expected to be completed Wednesday, Aug. 14.



• Dixie Highway (U.S. 25) – 2.92 – 10.40 mile points – A resurfacing project on Dixie Highway from Keefer Road (KY 2936) extending north to the KY 36 intersection is in progress. Base failure repairs are in progress. Paving operations are expected to begin on Tuesday, July 30. The contractor will be o n-site between the hours of 8 a.m. and 7 p.m. Motorists should expect single lane closures during these hours. Flaggers will be in place to guide traffic safely through the work zone. This project has an estimated completion date of late August 2024.





• KY 489 – 2.56 – 4.10 mile points – A resurfacing project on KY 489 from KY 2362 extending north to KY 467 is in progress. Contractors will perform base failures repairs on Monday, July 29. Once those repairs cure and paving work is complete on Dixie Highway, crews will return to the project site for paving operations. The contractor will be on-site between the hours of 8 a.m. and 7 p.m. Motorists should expect single lane closures during these hours. Flaggers will be in place to guide traffic safely through the work zone. This project has an estimated completion date of late August 2024.

KENTON COUNTY

• Banklick Road (KY 2043) – 5.80 – 7.97 mile points – A resurfacing project on Banklick Road from Walton Nicholson Road (KY 16) extending north to just south of Wright Road began on Friday, July 26. Contractors will be working on base failure repairs on Friday, July 26, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. A single lane closure will be in place during working hours with a flagger on-site to direct traffic around the work zone. Once base failure repairs have cured, crews will return to the site to perform milling and paving operations. This project has an expected completion date of Nov. 15, 2024.



• I-71/75 Northbound and Southbound – Various mile points – A series of safety improvement maintenance projects on I-71/75 is in progress. Contractors will be stabilizing soil and repairing pavement in three areas. Project 1: I-71/75 northbound south of Buttermilk Pike (KY 371) (184.5 – 186.1 mile points) is now complete. Project 2: I-71/75 northbound exit off-ramp to Fifth Street (KY 8) (Exit 192) The scheduled off-ramp closure for Friday, July 26 was POSTPONED. KYTC will update on social media and the KYTC District 6 Roadshow when this work is rescheduled. Project 3: I-71/75 southbound near Dixie Highway (U.S. 25) Sunday, July 28 through Friday, Aug. 2: the following closures will take place nightly from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.: - I-71/75 southbound right lane between Dixie Highway (U.S. 25) (mile point 187.9) to mile point 187, a distance of 0.9 miles. On-ramp from Dixie Highway to I-71/75 southbound. This work is weather permitting. These projects are expected to be completed on Friday, Aug. 2.



• Stevenson Road (KY 236) – 1.38 mile point – Crossing repairs at the Stevenson Road railroad crossing in Erlanger are now complete.



• River Road/Pike Street (KY 8) – 0.00 – 3.97 mile points – A resurfacing project on River Road/Pike Street from the Boone/Kenton County line to Deverill Street (KY 1072) is now complete. This section of River Road is part of a larger project on KY 8 that includes resurfacing in the Covington area. We will announce at a later date when those sections closer to Covington will be resurfaced.

• Taylor Mill Road (KY 16) – 8.96 – 10.73 mile points – A preventative maintenance project on Taylor Mill Road from Klette Road (KY 2047) extending north to Waymans Branch/Taylor Mill Road (3716) is in progress. Application of the microsurface treatment is now complete. Contractors are currently installing permanent striping throughout the project limits. Work is scheduled to occur between 7 p.m. and 6 a.m. Single lane closures will take place throughout the entirety of the project. One lane of traffic will remain open in each direction. Occasionally, crews may be required to stop traffic at an intersection for a short period of time. When working around Klette Road where Pride Parkway narrows to two lanes, flaggers will be utilized to guide traffic around the work area. This work is being done at night to mitigate traffic impacts as much as possible. Motorists are advised to slow down and be cautious when driving through the project area. Sweepers will be on-site to clean up any loose material during the project. The project has an expected completion date of late July.





• Crescent Springs Pike/Anderson Road (KY 2373) – 0.95 – 3.11 mile points – A resurfacing project on Crescent Springs Pike/Anderson Road from the I-275 overpass extending north to Beechwood Road has begun. Contractors will be working on base failure repairs on Wednesday, July 10, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. A single lane closure will be in place during these daytime working hours. Flaggers will be in place to direct traffic around the work zone. Once base failure repairs have cured, crews will return to the site to perform milling/paving operations, as well as sidewalk work. We will provide an update once that work is scheduled. This project has an expected completion date of Nov. 15, 2024.



• Green Road (KY 2043) – 3.35 – 3.40 mile points – A culvert replacement project on a section of KY 2043 is underway. Beginning on Monday, June 3, a road closure will be in place from 3.35 to 3.40 mile points to perform culvert replacement work. This closure will be in place until Thursday, August 15. Local traffic will be maintained until reaching the closure site. Traffic will not be able to continue through the closure. Motorists who use KY 2043 will need to utilize the detour to navigate around the closure area. A signed detour will be in place: KY 2043 to U.S. 25 to KY 16 to KY 2043. The general project area will be in the 12800 block of KY 2043. Message boards are in place to notify the public of the closure.



• Clay Wade Bailey Bridge (U.S. 25, U.S. 42, U.S. 127) – 13.45 – 13.87 mile points – Crews will be performing routine bridge repairs on the Clay Wade Bailey Bridge is underway. The project will consist of replacing joints, sealing joints, repairing steel and approach/truss drainage repairs. The contractor plans to utilize a single lane closure for the majority of the project. One lane of traffic will be maintained in each direction. A ten-day closure of the bridge may be necessary to perform some of the work. This full closure would be permitted beginning on a Friday at 8 p.m. for a period of ten-days, and would reopen to traffic by the second Monday at 5 a.m. The sidewalk will remain open to pedestrian traffic for the duration of construction; however, it may be closed for seven days to perform the required sidewalk repairs. KYTC will advise motorists and pedestrians via press release and social media ahead of any lane, sidewalk or full bridge closure. Message boards will be in place to warn motorists of the upcoming work, and associated lane closures

• Mt. Zion Road/Bristow Road (KY 536) – 0.96 – 2.5 mile points – a widening and safety improvement project on KY 536 began on Monday, April 22. Crews will be working on KY 536 from west of the KY 1303 intersection, to west of Williamswoods Drive. The project includes the following improvements: -Widening throughout the project area from two lanes of vehicular traffic, to four lanes, to reduce congestion and improve traffic efficiency -A multi-use path will be built on both sides of KY 536 to improve bicycle/pedestrian connectivity -Curb/gutter improvements along with storm sewer and drainage work Additionally, two roundabouts will be built to improve traffic flow, reduce congestion and increase safety. These roundabouts will be located at the following intersections: -KY 536 and KY 1303 -KY 536 and Hogrefe Road Crews will begin clearing the project area on Monday, April 22. This work may involve several traffic impacts for equipment moving in and out of the work zone. The project will require traffic switches, and other new traffic patterns. Prior to these occurring, KYTC will send out an updated press release, as well as a post on social media to inform the public. Message boards will also be in place to warn motorists of any upcoming traffic pattern changes. The project is expected to be completed Spring 2027.



• Amsterdam Road (KY 371) – 5.6 – 6.3 mile points – A gas line project is in progress. Utility crews will be working on Amsterdam Road between Deerfield Drive and Dry Creek Road. Duke Energy crews will be working between the hours of 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. During working hours, a single lane closure will be in place, and flaggers will be used to guide traffic. The project is expected to be completed by January 2025.





• Crescent Avenue (City Route) – Transparent noise barriers are being installed along about 1,000 feet of the east side of Crescent Avenue between Fifth and Ninth Streets in Covington. The concrete and transparent panels are being installed beginning the week of Monday, July 8. This portion of the project is expected to last for one-month. The project is expected to be completed Oct. 15, 2024.



OWEN COUNTY

• KY 355 – 6.56 – 18.92 mile point – A resurfacing project on KY 355 from just north of Harlan Street extending north to KY 227 (a distance of 12.36 miles) will begin on Wednesday, July 24. The contractor will be on -site between 8 a.m. and 7 p.m. Single lane closures will be in place during these daytime working hours. Flaggers will be in place to direct traffic around the work zone.



• Owenton-Crittenden Road (KY 22) – 11.05 – 15.59 mile points – A safety improvement project is in progress on KY 22. Crews will be straightening curves and correcting the superelevation of curves that have become flat over time, along with several additional improvements through the project area. Temporary single lane closures may be required from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. while crews are present. When these lane closures are in place, flaggers will guide traffic through the work zone. Motorists should expect temporary lane closures through the project area.



PENDLETON COUNTY

• U.S. 27 – 17.70 – 19.34 mile points – A resurfacing project on U.S. 27 beginning just north of KY 3162 extending north to the Pendleton/Campbell County line is in progress. Milling/paving operations are now complete. Contractors are scheduled to cut rumble strips on Monday, July 29. Installation of thermoplastic striping and markings will follow that work. A single lane closure will be in place from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. as needed with flaggers on-site to direct traffic. This project has an expected completion date of Nov. 15, 2024.





ROBERTSON COUNTY

• U.S. 62 at North Branch Cedar Creek Bridge Crossing – 4.9 mile point – A bridge replacement project on U.S. 62 is in progress. The North Branch Cedar Creek crossing is now open to traffic. Although the bridge is open to traffic, contractors will continue to work on miscellaneous tasks in the project area. The project has a completion date of July 31, 2024.



WORK ZONE TIPS

1. PAY ATTENTION: Don’t text or talk on the phone. Keep both hands on the wheel.

2. DRIVE ALERT: Watch for speed limi t reductions, narrowing lanes, changing traffic patterns and most importantly – workers.

3. Respect posted speed limits.

4. BE PATIENT: Driving 45 mph instead of 55 mph through a 5-mile work zone will only add 1.2 minutes to your trip. Speeding and aggressive driving are major causes of work zone crashes.

5. KEEP A SAFE DISTANCE: Allow space on all sides of your vehicle and maintain a safe following distance. The most common type of work zone crash is a rear-end collision.

6. RESPECT FLAGGERS AND OBEY THEIR GUIDANCE: A flagger has the same authority as a regulatory sign, so a driver can be cited for disobeying the flagger’s directions.

7. FOLLOW INSTRUCTIONS ON CONSTRUCTION SIGNAGE: Those signs are carefully selected to give drivers accurate information and important warnings.

8. KNOW BEFORE YOU GO: Check out GoKY, TRIMARC, or WAZE for traffic and travel information. Select alternate routes when possible. If a work zone cannot be avoided, expect delays, and allow for extra time.

