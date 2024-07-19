State health officials warn cases of whooping cough on the rise across the Commonwealth

By Tom Latek

Kentucky Today

State public health officials issued an alert to Kentuckians this week, saying that pertussis, also known as “whooping cough,” is increasing across the state, with 130 cases reported, so far this year.

According to current case numbers from the state Department for Public Health, Kentucky is seeing an elevated rate of infection not seen here since 2016-2017 when 463 and 449 cases were reported, respectively.

“Anyone can get pertussis, though infants are at greatest risk for life-threatening illness,” said Dr. Steven Stack, state public health commissioner. “Fortunately, vaccinations are available to help prevent serious disease.”

Whooping cough is a very contagious respiratory illness. Symptoms of whooping cough can vary for people based on their age and vaccination status, but typically begin with a runny or congested nose and mild coughing. After 1-2 weeks, the cough can progress to rapid, violent coughing fits that can cause the “whooping” sound, vomiting and labored breathing. Babies younger than one year old are at greatest risk of getting whooping cough and having severe complications from it. People with pre-existing health conditions that may be worsened by whooping cough are at high risk for developing a severe infection.

This year in Kentucky, at least eight cases have resulted in hospitalization – four infants, one school-aged child and three adults – and there have been no known deaths at this time. The majority of identified cases have occurred in school-aged children. Additional cases have been identified in infants/toddlers and adults.

Health officials encourage everyone to remain up to date with pertussis immunizations. This includes:

• All pregnant women should be immunized with every pregnancy to protect their babies. • Infants should be immunized when they are two months, four months, six months, and 12-15 months old. • Children should be immunized before starting kindergarten. • Teens should be immunized when 11-12 years old. • Teens and adults should be immunized at least every 10 years or sooner if an injury occurs, or to protect a newborn.

If you have been exposed to anyone with whooping cough or if you are having any whooping cough symptoms, go to your nearest clinic.

For more information please visit the KDPH pertussis website or contact your local health department.