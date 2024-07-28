Turfway Park presents check to Jeff Ruby Foundation; announces spring stakes date

Turfway Park Racing & Gaming presented the Jeff Ruby Foundation with a check for $4,000 at the race track this week. The Jeff Ruby Foundation is dedicated to improving the lives of at-risk youth in all of their restaurant communities.



The date of the 2025 Jeff Ruby Steaks was also announced. It will be Saturday, March 22, 2025. The Jeff Ruby Steaks is a major qualifier in the road to the Kentucky Derby series.

Participating in the announcement were Mikayla Pitman, Foundation Coordinator for the Jeff Ruby Foundation, Chip Back, General Manager of Turfway Park Racing & Gaming, and Matthew Shehadi, President of Turfway Park Racing & Gaming.



“We are grateful for our ongoing partnership with Turfway Park Racing & Gaming,” said Dillon Ruby, President of the Jeff Ruby Foundation. “Their generosity allows us to provide more resources to organizations focused on helping vulnerable youth in our local communities.”



The proceeds will be used to provide children and teens with a chance to succeed by finding solutions to providing stable and loving homes for vulnerable youth, regardless of their background or circumstances.

Jeff Ruby Foundation partners and beneficiaries include Coalition of Care, DCCH Center for Children & Families, Beech Acres Parenting Center, and La SOUPE, to name a few.



The Jeff Ruby Foundation was formed in 2018 to drive systematic changes for those impacted by the foster care system. Jeff Ruby’s passion for the foundation stems from his own experience of a troubled childhood, as he left home as a young teenager in pursuit of a better life. Jeff Ruby has spent his adult life being a surrogate father to several teenage, fatherless boys.