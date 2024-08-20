2024 Prep Football Preview: Scott’s new coach relying on starters returning in 13 positions to energize the Eagles

By Audrey Carrico

NKyTribune sports contributor

If there’s one thing the Scott football program needed it was consistency. Earlier this year, the high school hired a new head coach for the fourth time in 14 months. The man who got the job, Justin Franklin, is stabilizing the situation.

“I think coach Franklin brings the energy, discipline and accountability we haven’t had here in the past,” said returning senior quarterback Trey Cook.

Franklin has seven years of head coaching experience and was defensive coordinator at North Oldham last season. When he accepted the position at Scott, he envisioned more than just teaching Xs and Os.

“I want to provide an experience for our players that will foster their ability to conquer challenges they face not just in football, but in life,” Franklin said. “As I see it, if we don’t equip our guys for life after football, then we have failed.”

Scott had a 2-8 record last season and didn’t qualify for the Class 5A playoffs. The Eagles went 1-4 in a district that includes two highly regarded programs in Highlands and Cooper, the Class 5A state runner-up.

“The more challenging the schedule, the more opportunity we have for growth,” Franklin said. “Playing top 10 teams week in and week out sets the stage for that growth. My goal for the program is to create a team willing to sacrifice for each other and to play just as hard through that final whistle.”

The new coach begins the season with seven returning starters on offense and six on defense.

One of the key assets is Cook, who threw for 1,163 yards and 11 touchdowns last season. The Eagles also have a veteran running back in Kaymon Coleman, who rushed for 487 yards and six TDs.



“Trey (Cook) is a super smart athlete,” Franklin said. “His knowledge of our opponents has given us the ability to plan at a higher level.”

The Eagles also have five offensive linemen returning in Aaron Brassell, Nathan Marshal, Mason Krentz, Breydon Ennis and Ben Smiddy.

Franklin describes them as “a veteran group that works well together.” They gave up just eight recorded quarterback sacks last season, but Cook, who specializes in shotgun and play action, had 14 passes intercepted.

“I think our team’s biggest strength is the ability to adjust to tough situations,” Cook said. “Our goal this season is to improve off of last season.”

The Eagles will also find experience in safety Hunter Bradley, who had a team-high 35 tackles last season. The other defensive returnees are Brassell and Smiddy up front and defensive backs Nate Brooks and Coleman.

Scott’s defense struggled in limiting their opponents’ scoring last season. The Eagles allowed 471 points, which placed them second to last among 39 Class 4A teams in the state. This season, Franklin plans to find fresh defensive schemes that highlight his players’ talents.

“We’re installing a much different defense than in years past,” he said. “There are several key players who we are preparing to have an impact defensively and I see Bradley as one of those players.”

SCOTT EAGLES

2023 SEASON: 2-8 record, did not lost qualify for Class 4A playoffs.

STARTERS RETURNING: 7 offense, 6 defense.

DISTRICT: Class 5A, District 6 with Boone County, Conner, Cooper, Dixie Heights, Highlands.

HEAD COACH: Justin Franklin (first season at Scott, 24-48 record in seven seasons overall).

2024 SCHEDULE

Aug. 23 – CAMPBELL COUNTY, 7 p.m.

Aug. 30 – at North Bullitt, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 6 – NEWPORT CENTRAL CATHOLIC, 7 p.m

Sept. 13 – HOLMES, 7 p.m.

Sept. 27 – at Conner, 7 p.m.

Oct. 4 – BOONE COUNTY, 7 p.m.

Oct. 11 – at Cooper, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 18 – DIXIE HEIGHTS, 7 p.m.

Oct. 25 – at Highlands, 7 p.m.

Nov. 1 – at Lloyd, 7 p.m.