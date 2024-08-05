2024 Prep Football Previews: Bellevue’s young team working toward first winning season in 10 years

By Jake Dickman

NKyTribune sports reporter

After taking a step forward with a 4-7 record last season, the Bellevue Tigers will continue their quest for the team’s first winning record since 2014.

Head coach Chad Montgomery, a 2001 graduate of Bellevue, feels that his Tigers are in a great position as they return eight starters on both sides of the ball. One of them is junior quarterback Tristan Woodyard, who had 786 yards passing and 199 rushing behind center.

“He’s a tough, hard-nosed kid,” said Montgomery. “I know he’s going to be accountable and a leader from that position.”

Another notable returner is junior Jordan “JP” Pendleton, who posted a team-high 1,488 all-purpose yards (1,061 rushing, 427 receiving) and scored 18 touchdowns last season.

“He’s a playmaker,” said Montgomery. “He finds a way to make plays. We just have to get the ball in his hands and he has the vision that you just can’t teach.”

Pendleton and Woodyard were also the team’s leading tacklers as defensive backs last season along with linebacker Brayden Sizemore, the lone senior on this year’s roster who will also be a pass receiver.

Up front, the Tigers have our two-way starters returning in juniors Patrick Vogt, Derrick Fortner, Arian Stuckey and Amari Rodgers. They enabled the offense to average 234.1 yards per game last year, but the team was outscored 432-220 in 11 games that included one victory by forfeit.

Montgomery is quick to note the relative youth of his team with 13 of 29 players being freshmen and sophomores. Woodyard and Pendleton are entering their junior year, but this coming season will mark their third as varsity players.

The youth and lack of depth on the roster are things Montgomery understands can be a negative for his team’s season outcome, as it was last year. The Tigers lost their four Class 1A district games in September and October by an average margin of 36.2 points.

“We started off hot,” the coach said. “With some injuries and a couple other factors, we kind of fizzled out a little bit. We have to bring focus to every play. Last year, that was a bit of an issue for us. We were running 65 percent of our offensive plays correctly, which hurt us.”

Montgomery is taking steps to ensure that his young team doesn’t struggle in the same ways as last year.

“We watch tons of film,” he said. “And we are just trying to rep those things out in practice so that it becomes second nature.”

While Bellevue may be far from the 23-3 record that was posted during Montgomery’s final two years as a player, it may not be surprising to see this team find a bit more success under his coaching.

And with that success could come the possibility of capturing that elusive winning season.

BELLEVUE TIGERS

2023 SEASON: 4-7 record, including one win by forfeit.

STARTERS RETURNING: 8 offense, 8 defense.

DISTRICT: Class 1A, District 3 with Dayton, Newport, Newport Central Catholic.

HEAD COACH: Chad Montgomery (4-7 record in one season at Bellevue, 17-80 in nine eight seasons overall).

2024 SCHEDULE

Aug. 24 – at Eminence, 8 p.m.

Aug. 30 – TRIMBLE COUNTY, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 6 – PENDLETON COUNTY, 7 p.m.

Sept. 14 – at Lynn Camp, 6 p.m.

Sep7 27 – vs. Gamble Montessori (Ohio) at Western Hills, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 4 – at Ludlow, 7 p.m.

Oct. 11 – DAYTON, 7 p.m.

Oct. 18 – NEWPORT, 7 p.m.

Oct. 24 – vs. Newport Central Catholic at Dixie Heights, 7 p.m.

Nov. 1 – JACKSON COUNTY, 7 p.m.