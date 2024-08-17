2024 Prep Football Previews: Seniors make depth Campbell County team’s main strength

By Audrey Carrico

NKyTribune sports contributor

The Campbell County football team has 26 seniors on its current roster. That’s the same number of seniors the Camels had last season when three losses by margins of six points or less resulted in a disappointing 3-8 final record.

“We did have a large senior class last season, but we are excited about the depth we have at all positions,” said coach Brian Weinrich. “I feel like we have a lot of very good football players from seniors all the way down to freshmen. I think our depth is a testament to our leadership and the fact that everyone supports one another.”

Campbell County has the same regular season schedule as last year. The non-district opponents include Beechwood, Highlands, Cooper and Newport Central Catholic, teams that had a combined record of 44-12.

The Camels also face Harrison, an Ohio Division I playoff qualifier last season, and Covington Catholic, a team that lost in the Class 4A state final.

“It presents a challenge every day, all year long,” Weinrich said of the tough schedule. “We have to focus on improving and can’t afford to let a day pass us by without taking advantage of it.”



Campbell County had a 1-2 record in district games that included a 37-36 loss to Ryle in overtime and a 27-21 loss to Simon Kenton that was decided in the final seconds of the fourth quarter. The Camels’ other close loss was to Bullitt East, 20-27, in the first round of the Class 6A playoffs.

With six returning starters on offense and five on defense, Weinrich and his players are looking to put last season in the rearview mirror for the time being.

“We’ll have several offensive weapons that we will be able to use this season,” the coach said. “The key to our offense this year will be our offensive line. Our depth has created some amazing competition this off-season.”

The offensive line will be led by seniors Dylan Turner and Liam Richardson. They’ll provide protection for a first-year starter at quarterback. The leading candidate appears to be junior Lucas Anthrop.

Campbell County’s returning players in skill positions include running back Trevor Bertram, tight end Gavin Richardson and wide receivers Garyn Jackson and Xavier Fancher.

Last season, Jackson was the team leader in reception yards with 642 and Fancher caught a team-high six touchdown passes.

The Camels return just five defensive starters, including lineman Mason Haywood, linebacker Aiden Dowds and defensive backs Blake Funston and Jackson. Last season, Dowds made 56 tackles and Funston had 51.

“In our first scrimmage, our defense was able to play a ton of guys without any drop off in production,” Weinrich said. “I’m looking forward to that being the case as we head into the season.”

Campbell County has an 8-25 record in three seasons under Weinrich. With the senior leadership and depth on this year’s roster, he’s hoping to get the program back on a winning track.

“We have a very healthy atmosphere of competition in everything we do,” Weinrich said. “It’s never supposed to be easy, we’re excited to go into this season together.



CAMPBELL COUNTY CAMELS

2023 SEASON: 3-8 record, lost in first round of Class 6A playoffs.

STARTERS RETURNING: 6 offense, 5 defense.

DISTRICT: Class 6A, District 6 with Great Crossing, Ryle, Simon Kenton.

HEAD COACH: Brian Weinrich (8-25 in three seasons at Campbell County, 57-53 in eight seasons overall).

2024 SCHEDULE

Aug. 23 – at Scott, 7 p.m.

Aug. 30 – at Beechwood, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 6 – HIGHLANDS, 7 p.m.

Sept. 13 – COOPER, 7 p.m.

Sept. 20 – vs. Newport Central Catholic at Dixie Heights, 7 p.m.

Sept. 27 – HARRISON (Ohio), 7 p.m.

Oct. 11 – at Ryle, 7 p.m.

Oct. 18 – SIMON KENTON, 7 p.m.

Oct. 25 – at Great Crossing, 7:30 p.m.

Nov. 1 – COVINGTON CATHOLIC, 7 p.m.