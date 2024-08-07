Pilot program, Covington Spark, provides Sat. activities for kids that CGN hopes to expand

By Patricia A. Scheyer

NKyTribune reporter

Saturdays always seem to be nice because they start off the weekend. But sometimes parents dread the thought of Saturdays, because along with the necessary chores and errands that have to be done, kids are at loose ends, and many times look to the parents for something to do.

The Center for Great Neighborhoods of Covington, Inc, might be able to help.

A new program, called Covington Sparks, is in its initial stages, with a pilot program focused around Sixth District School in Covington. The program started on July 6 and runs until August 24, only on Saturdays from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

“This is the best program,” said Youth and Family Director Jameela Salaah. “I am really excited about it!”

The program is free to people who live in Covington, and right now is centered at Sixth District, but Salaah said they want to be able to branch out to all the elementary schools in Covington and possibly vary locations for the actual program activities if it means discovering new things to do, new experiences to add to what they already have.

Currently they are trying to find funding so that they can expand the program.

“This newest pilot program, Covington Sparks, is going strong!” Salaah exclaimed. “We have created a fun, safe space for Covington kids to go on Saturdays where they have opportunities to create art, play sports, and learn mindfulness all while using their unique skills and talents. This pilot was made possible through grant funding but to create an ongoing opportunity for the youth of Covington, we need more help.”

What they call ‘third places,’ safe places that are not school and not home, are difficult to find in Covington, a circumstance leading to kids with a lot of time on their hands, and no place to go.

The Center decided to create a few pilot programs for kids of different ages in Covington, especially in the eastern neighborhoods, that ideally focus on the need for a free, safe space, one that builds community, encourages social and emotional learning, and provides mentorship. This is exactly why the Covington Sparks program was initiated.

“This pilot program is very popular,” said Salaah. “The children have age appropriate activities, like games and art creations, that are designed to catch and hold their attention and keep them busy. The Vineyard came to supervise some water fun, along with some sand boxes. One of our last scheduled activities is that Circus Mojo is coming, and they are very interactive with the kids.”

Salaah said with some more donations to this advantageous program, they will be able to extend the program into the fall and winter.

“We are also looking for volunteers to help with the activities,” said Salaah. “We have 27 children for this program, but that number fluctuates, because it is a totally flexible program. If parents need to pick their child up early, we can do that. If they have to miss one Saturday, that’s okay too. There is a need to keep children safe and happy, and that is a goal for us.”