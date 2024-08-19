August 19, 2024
57th annual Campbell County Senior Citizens' Picnic coming Sept. 25 to Pendery Park

57th annual Campbell County Senior Citizens’ Picnic coming Sept. 25 to Pendery Park

The 57th Campbell County Senior Citizens’ Picnic returns to Pendery Park in Melbourne on Wednesday, September 25, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. (gates open at 10:30 a.m.).

There will be live music, Bingo, chair volleyball, corn hole, door prizes, and a chicken dinner.

Pre-sale tickets will be available through September 24. Ticket sales are available Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.. Tickets at the gate on the day of the event will cost $15.

• Campbell County Senior Center, 3504 Alexandria Pike, Highland Heights

• Campbell County Administration Building 1098 Monmouth Street, Newport

Potential vendors and attendees can click here to register.

Questions? Contact the Senior Center at 859-572-4300.



