Attorney General Coleman cites new ‘tools to protect kids’ at NKY press conference

By Tom Latek

Kentucky Today

Attorney General Russell Coleman was joined by members of his office and state lawmakers to discuss efforts by the state to combat child exploitation during a press conference at the Kenton County Government Center on Monday.

“This is a dark topic,” he told those on hand. “But now we have additional tools to protect our kids.”

Coleman referred to House Bill 207 passed by the 2024 General Assembly, which he said gives law enforcement and prosecutors new tools to stop predators. The statute banned horrific activity, including the possession of child sex dolls and AI-generated child sexual material.

“These predators that use this technology, that use these dolls to accelerate their activity, they’re not just in the shadows, they are here. We fight them every day. These tools will will make us more effective in this fight,” Coleman stated.

He noted the new law is working.

“Last month, our colleagues with Kentucky State Police announced an arrest and subsequent prosecution of a subject in Metcalf County for exploitation, including a charge of possession of a child sex doll. It doesn’t happen just elsewhere, it happens here across our Commonwealth. It’s tragic, but the reality is the exploitation is now new.”

Rep. Stephanie Dietz, R-Edgewood, was the sponsor of HB 207.

She told the press conference, “There is nothing more important than protecting our kids, and I know this is a tool and a toolbox for our law enforcement on the front lines, and our prosecutors. I’m just grateful that we have such a great team that we can work with.”

Under the new law, possession of a child sex doll is a Class D felony, punishable by 1-5 years in prison, while importing, trafficking or promoting the use of a child sex doll is a Class C felony, carrying a 5–10-year prison term.

Promoting a sexual performance by a minor is a Class C felony if the minor or computer image is of someone 18 years old or younger, and a Class B felony, with a potential 10-20 years in prison.