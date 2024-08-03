Back-to-school: Kenton libraries offer resources, programs for all involved

As back-to-school season starts, the Kenton County Public Library reminds that they offer free tutoring resources and live homework help as well as resources for teachers. They helpers at the library can also suggest books and games to help parents prepare children for schools

Summer Reading is coming to an end but don’t worry, the library still has lots of opportunities to have fun, learn and discover amazing books. All programs are free.

Here is just a small sample. See the full list of events here.

Let’s Go to Kindergarten Storytime

Thursday, August 8, 10:30-11:30 a.m.

Erlanger Branch

Getting ready to start kindergarten? Join us for a storytime and to prepare for the big day.



Summer Celebration

Saturday, August 10, 4-7 p.m.

Pioneer Park

Celebrate the end of summer with the library and Kenton County Parks & Recreation at Pioneer Park. Bounce houses, face painting, a scavenger hunt and live performances.



Summer Reading Celebration at Strike and Spare

Monday, August 12, 10 a.m.-11 p.m.

Strike and Spare in Erlanger

Strike and Spare in Erlanger is rewarding everyone for participating in Summer Reading. Show your library card to receive a wristband good for one game of bowling and unlimited bumper cars, roller skating, time freak, virtual roller coaster and laser tag. Each person needs a library card. Stop by a branch with a current ID or piece of mail to get your free card. Children need a guardian’s signature for a card.



Covington Water Day

Sunday, August 18, 10 a.m.-noon

Covington Branch

The parking lot will be transformed into a water world with water games, a Covington Fire Department pumper truck, large water-themed attractions, giveaways and Kona Ice. Bring a towel and sunscreen.





Crystal Wilkinson: Kentucky’s Poet Laureate (2021-2022)

Tuesday, August 27, 7 p.m.

Erlanger Branch

Ms. Wilkinson will read from her new book “Praisesong for the Kitchen Ghosts” and talk about the families, stories and bonding in the kitchen. Registration required.



Visit kentonlibrary.org/events for a complete list of programs or to register for an event.