Brighton Center hosts 17th Annual Wine Over Water, food, wine on Purple People Bridge

Doing good never tasted so good. This year’s 17th annual Wine Over Water fundraiser will take place on Saturday, September 14, from 5:30-9 p.m. on the Purple People Bridge in Newport.

Wine Over Water is an evening of tasting exquisite wines, local beer, spirits, and delectable foods, all while raising funds to support a vital community resource – Brighton Center.

Wine Over Water will feature exceptional food and drinks from a variety of locally-owned establishments, including CENTER TABLE, Catering With A Purpose, Gee’s Caribbean Kitchen, Governor’s House, Hofbrauhaus, Little Spoon Bakery & Café, The Lumpia Queen, New Riff Distilling, Northwood Cider Company, One Stop Liquor & Tobacco, Pensive Distilling Co. + Kitchen, The Party Source, Revel Urban Winery, Stonebrook Winery, Tito’s Handmade Vodka, and Uncorked.

Guests will enjoy spectacular views from the bridge and live entertainment from a variety of performers, including Elizabeth Walters, Senati-Aeris, and Karly Dawn & The Hillfolk.

General Admission tickets are $45 each before September 1 and $50 each from September 1–14.

Admission includes six tasting tickets for food and six tasting tickets for drinks, with a complimentary tasting glass.

The Shannon Hembree VIP area includes a private table for the entire evening in a tented VIP area, hand-selected wine, appetizers catered by Brighton Center’s CENTER TABLE, Catering With A Purpose, charcuterie boards by Peace, Love, Charcuterie, and a complimentary wine tumbler along with tasting tickets for food and drinks from vendors on the bridge. Tickets are available for VIP Tables for 2 and Tables for 4.

An exclusive lounge area is back by popular demand for guests who want an upgraded experience. This relaxing lounge area of the bridge includes casual seating opportunities. A selection of snacks provided by Peace, Love, Charcuterie and additional wine tastings will be available, as well as tasting tickets to sample food and drinks from vendors on the bridge.

Wine Over Water has sold out since 2021, so secure your tickets today here.

Presenting sponsors Newport Racing and Gaming & Turfway Racing and Gaming, Celanese, Truist, and our media sponsor, Everything Cincy. To see a full list of sponsors, cllck here.

“Wine Over Water is a unique fundraiser that supports more than 40 distinct programs and services at Brighton Center all aimed at helping individuals and families on their path to self-sufficiency. Everyone who purchases a ticket is playing a part in supporting our mission and the thousands of lives we impact throughout the region,” said Wonda Winkler, President & CEO of Brighton Center.

The mission of Brighton Center, Inc. is to create opportunities for individuals and families to reach self-sufficiency through family support services, education, employment, and leadership. Brighton Center impacts the lives of thousands of infants to older adults through 45 programs across all of Northern Kentucky and beyond.