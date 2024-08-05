CBC’s August luncheon to feature Mayor Joe Meyer’s final State of the City address

Covington Mayor Joe Meyer will provide his final state of the City Address at the August luncheon of the Covington Business Council, Thursday, August 15th at the Radisson.

The program starts at 11:30 a.m. and will conclude by 1 p.m.

Mayor Meyer caps a long and distinguished 45-year political career at years end when he retires after two terms as Mayor.

Among the topics Mayor Meyer will tackle:

• The economic revitalization of the city during his term including the Covington Central Riverfront project, construction of the Brent Spence and other projects.



• Upgrading the City’s administrative capacity, and

• The merits of transitioning Covington’s form of government from a City Manager to a Mayor-Council form of government.

CBC Member – Early Bird Registration: $35; CBC Member – Week of Registration: $40; CBC Future Member – Early Bird Registration: $60; CBC Future Member – Week of Registration: $65.

To register, click here.