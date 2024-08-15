CHNK celebrates opening of Griffin Outpatient Center in Williamstown, its fouth location

The Children’s Home of Northern Kentucky/CHNK Behavioral Health (CHNK) recently celebrated the opening of its fourth physical location in Williamstown.

The grand opening and ribbon cutting of The Carol and Bob Griffin Outpatient Center, named for longtime CHNK supporters, marked the expansion of CHNK’s mental health and substance use disorder services throughout the region.

Joining the organization’s roster of residential campuses in Covington’s Devou Park and Burlington and outpatient center in downtown Covington, the new location is prepared to provide individual and group therapy, case management, and intensive outpatient programming. It will serve children, teens, adults, and families.

“Kentucky and the wider region are suffering from a shortage of mental health care providers, so when we saw an opportunity to help close that gap, we jumped on it,” said Rick Wurth, CEO of CHNK Behavioral Health. “Whether our clients receive care from our expert clinical team in person or via telehealth, CHNK is committed to providing experiences that are inclusive, innovative, and inspiring. We are grateful for this opportunity to reach more people in Grant County and surrounding communities who are seeking a path toward peace, healing, and well-being.”

Speakers at the ribbon cutting included Todd Moody, Grant County Schools superintendent, as well as Garren Colvin, president and CEO of St. Elizabeth Healthcare, Senator Chris McDaniel, and Representatives Kim Moser and Stephanie Dietz.

“CHNK’s presence in Grant County will add tremendous value to our community,” said Moody. “Grant County Schools have enjoyed a powerful partnership with CHNK, and I am thrilled that our families now have greater access to the high-quality care and support for which CHNK is so widely known and respected.”

CHNK is currently hiring additional therapists for the new location at 103 Barnes Road in Williamstown. For more information and to apply, visit chnk.org and click “Careers.”

Children’s Home of Northern Kentucky/CHNK Behavioral Health