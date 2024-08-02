Cincinnati Art Book Fair to return to The Carnegie September 7-8 featuring artists, vendors and more

The Carnegie has announced Cincinnati Art Book Fair (CABF) will return to Covington September 7-8, featuring over 50 artists, collectors and vendors.

Throughout the weekend, visitors are welcome to experience a diverse range of print-based projects, exhibitions and experimental takes on artist editions at The Carnegie. Vendors include independent publishers, artists, designers, collectors and print enthusiasts.

On view with the fair are three pop-up exhibitions. From the collection of Peter Huttinger, viewers can discover a selection of artist books and packages with related mail art, artist performance documentation. Printed Zine (Louisville, KY) presents Papertrail, an exhibition of zines and works on paper by artists from Kentucky and beyond. Previously, Papertrail was exhibited at Louisville’s Carbon Copy Gallery, and abroad in Aberdeen, Scotland. A selection of artist made records and record covers from the collection of local Cincinnati art collector, Michael Lowe, will also be on display for the event.

The CABF began in 2017 and has had a symbiotic relationship with The Carnegie (with a brief hiatus during the COVID epidemic) with collaborations held in 2019, 2023, and its return in 2024.

CABF’s mission is to foster a platform for community knowledge of and support for the independent fine art-based publishing community, and to foster dialogue between national galleries and collectors with the local art community.

CABF was also at Campsite in Camp Washington in 2021 and participated in 2022 in an exhibition at the Cincinnati Contemporary Art Center in which we highlighted printed work by historically important independent artist-run spaces in the greater Cincinnati region.

