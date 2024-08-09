Circus Mojo to celebrate send-off tonight for local youth performers heading to Germany

Join Circus Mojo tonight at 7:30 p.m. at Bircus Brewing Co. in The Historic Ludlow Theatre to celebrate youth performers departing for Germany. Witness spectacular acts performed by the troupe before they fly out Aug. 10 for two weeks of immersion in German circus as part of a social circus exchange program.

Bircus Brewing Co. craft beer, woodfired pizza, popcorn, slurpees and cotton-candy will be available. A $10 donation is suggested.



The German Government funds 100% of this trip: flights, meals and all accommodations. The Circus Mojo Troupe will join CircArtive for performances in front of the largest cathedral in Germany at ULM, tour the Mercedes Benz Museum, and perform for German audiences of all ages at Waldorf School as well as a nursing home.

Former Ringling clown Paul Miller, head of Circus Mojo, developed the program 20 years ago when he met social worker Sven Alb on a trip to Germany.

“Sven had set up a big top on a former Lutheran Work Farm. We began a relationship where on even years a dozen or so young adults from the USA visit Germany, and on odd years German youth come to the USA for an exchange,” said Miller.



“Peace is created through encounters with respect,” said Alb, who believes the inspiration of circus bridges borders and helps all participants succeed in life.

This year the troupe got thrown a wild card when another group of performers cancelled their involvement last minute. Circus Mojo got to work expediting passports and put out an emergency casting call for 11th-hour joiners to complete the group of ten traveling performers. Longstanding Circus Mojo members have welcomed fresh faces and worked tirelessly under a one-month deadline to curate show-stopping collaborative performances, rehearsing them down to the wire.

“I have been practicing circus since the age of eight doing stilts, acrobatics, wire walking and trapeze. One of my highlight circus performances was with the Jazz Festival in New Orleans this year. I look forward to meeting and learning from other circus artists to grow my skill set,” said Circus Mojo’s Quentin.

“I’ve never performed in the circus, but I do have many childhood memories of going to see it. I hope to experience new things/people and increase my confidence as a performer, and to have fun! I’ve been playing violin for around eight years now and am a member of the Anderson High School Chamber Orchestra,” said Eden.

Circus Mojo has spent the past 15 years developing a creative community in Ludlow with a mission to teach and present the circus arts with a fresh perspective and encourage everyone to express their unique mojo—talent, zeal, confidence, drive, and spirit.



The Social Circus Fund INC, a nonprofit 501c3, raises funds to support programs using circus as tools for social change and in medical settings.

The fund serves as a clearinghouse for scholarships and to educate and study the application of circus in non-traditional settings.

Circus Mojo