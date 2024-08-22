Corporex names Brett Blackwell president and chief operating officer, will continue as CFO

Corporex, a leading national development and investment firm, today announced the appointment of Brett Blackwell as president and chief operating officer, effective September 1. Blackwell, who has served as the company’s chief financial officer since September 2022, will continue in this role as CFO, in addition to his new role and responsibilities.



Blackwell brings nearly 20 years of banking experience to this expanded position, including his tenure as president of a prominent financial institution before joining Corporex. Since his arrival, Blackwell has played a critical role in shaping the company’s financial strategy, significantly enhancing its reach and reputation as Corporex embarks on major initiatives across its diverse portfolio, including the landmark Ovation, a mixed-use development in Northern Kentucky.

“Brett is the right leader for Corporex at this pivotal time of growth and diversification,” said Bill Butler, founder and CEO of Corporex. “His extensive financial experience, combined with his proven ability to lead and inspire, positions him perfectly to guide us through the dynamic economic landscape ahead. He will be the guiding force overseeing the evolution of Ovation into its fully developed urban resort plan along the riverbanks in Newport. Our purpose as a company is to build a strong business which enriches lives and communities. With Brett’s thoughtful and entrepreneurial leadership, I am confident that we will continue to achieve these goals while expanding our impact.”



Ovation continues to exceed expectations. Last August, it opened the first new construction of a Class A office building in the downtown urban core of the Cincinnati region since 2016, which is now 60% leased. The MegaCorp Pavilion has become a staple on the concert and event calendar, including BLINK’s “after glow” the first official after-party for the event launching in October 2024. The first of many residential opportunities will open later in 2024, with two of the three Boardwalk Residences officially opening and vertical construction beginning on the third. The Homewood Suites by Hilton will also open later this year, adding to the vibrant riverfront community.



“I am honored to take on this leadership role at Corporex and look forward to continuing the successful trajectory of this nearly 60-year-old enterprise with national recognition,” said Blackwell. “My focus will remain on driving innovation and economic growth while fostering a culture of positive change within the communities we serve and supporting our internal team. Ovation is a critical part of the company’s focus, and I’m excited to bring it to fruition, offering the community accessibility, convenience, and connectivity to a world-class music venue, state-of-the-art office buildings, residential options, hotels, open green spaces, and unique restaurants, bars, and experiences.”



Corporex manages a diverse portfolio of business assets and developments across 22 states, valued at over $1 billion.

