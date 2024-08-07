Dr. Jaren Finney named Asst. Superintendent for Student Support for Covington schools

Dr. Jaren N. Finney has joined the Covington Independent Public Schools team as new Assistant Superintendent for Student Support.

With 26 years of experience in education, Dr. Finney brings a wealth of knowledge and a deep commitment to student success to this vital role. She has served as a teacher, paraprofessional, dean of students, assistant principal, and most recently, as the principal of Rockdale Academy, an elementary school in Cincinnati Public Schools.

“I am honored and dedicated to working with our illustrious team of educators, leaders and Superintendent Garrison at Covington Independent Public Schools and I look forward to serving all students,” Dr. Finney said.

With her extensive experience and expertise, Dr. Finney will play a crucial role in helping the district achieve its goal of providing excellent education and ensuring the success of all students.

Dr. Finney’s leadership and dedication have already made a significant impact on student outcomes, as evidenced by the recent 5-star rating on the Ohio Report Card for gap closing in the 2022-2023 academic year. Her previous institution was also recognized as a Hall of Fame School by the Ohio Association of Elementary School Administrators.

Dr. Finney earned an Educational Leadership Doctorate, a Master of Education and Bachelor of Science in Education, all from Xavier University. In addition to her impressive background, Dr. Finney is fluent in Spanish. She is a wife, mother and grandmother.

Dr. Finney replaces Dr. Janice Wilkerson, who retired after 25 years of dedicated service to Covington Independent Public Schools.



Covington Independent Public Schools