Duke Foundation marks 40th year with surprise grants to Gateway Foundation, other area nonprofits

This year marks a significant milestone for the Duke Energy Foundation as it celebrates its 40th anniversary.

Born out of the company’s historical commitment to citizenship and service, the Foundation has evolved over four decades to focus on building vibrant economies, boosting climate resiliency, and fostering justice, equity and inclusion.

“The Foundation’s legacy is not just measured in dollars but in relationships we’ve built with nonprofits leading meaningful work across the communities we’ve served,” said Amy Strecker, Duke Energy Foundation president. “From funding critical home repairs for seniors and supporting emergency preparedness for first responders, to providing financial relief to families for food, housing and other essentials, the Duke Energy Foundation addresses the unique needs of its communities and empowers thousands of nonprofits to make a difference.”

With more than $500 million in grants to 20,000-plus charitable organizations since its inception in 1984, the Duke Energy Foundation has created significant value for the regions it serves and forged lasting relationships with countless community partners.

To commemorate 40 years of giving, the Duke Energy Foundation surprised 24 long-standing partners with $240,000 in grants. Collectively, grant recipients represent the many types of partners the Foundation has worked with over the past four decades across North Carolina, South Carolina, Florida, Indiana, Ohio, Kentucky and Tennessee.

In Northern Kentucky, Gateway Community and Technical College Foundation received $10,000 as part of the anniversary celebration.

“Gateway Community and Technical College is grateful for this surprise grant,” said Dr. Fernando Figueroa, president of Gateway Community and Technical College. “We’re proud to partner with Duke Energy in many facets, but most notably by offering the region’s only lineworker training program. Together we’re working to meet our region’s workforce needs.”

The Duke Energy Foundation remains steadfast in its mission to power the vitality of its communities, driving toward a five-year commitment to invest $150 million in line with the net-zero business strategy and efforts toward a just transition. With a sharpened focus on meeting the evolving needs of its customers, the Foundation is poised to continue listening, partnering and responding with volunteerism and strategic investments to foster a brighter tomorrow.

“This milestone is a celebration of both our past and our future, and a testament to our community partners and Duke Energy employees who have been instrumental in our 40-year journey,” said Strecker. “We look forward to harnessing our history to ensure many more years of creating positive, lasting impacts, together.”

For more information on the Duke Energy Foundation and its initiatives, visit the Duke Energy Foundation website.

Duke Energy Foundation