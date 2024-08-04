EducateNKY, an initiative of OneNKY Alliance, seeks Start of School Volunteers to help students

With the start of school just around the corner, EducateNKY is eager to support our schools.



It is launching a new volunteer effort – Start of School Assistance (SOSA) Volunteers – this year with Newport Intermediate and Ninth District Elementary (Covington).

“This is an all-hands-on deck approach to help our schools kick off the school year with the extra support they need for students to be successful from day one,” says Tom Haggard, vice president of EducateNKY.





EducateNKY SOSA Volunteers will lend a helping hand for a few hours – greeting students in the morning and helping them get to the right classroom, helping younger students open milk cartons at lunch, or greeting parents at the end of school day.

This extra support will provide additional capacity for our schools and ensure the start of school goes smoothly for teachers, students, and families.



“At its core, EducateNKY is a gathering of local leaders and committed volunteers who envision an education ecosystem that ignites every eager, vibrant mind,” said Haggard. “What better way to turn that vision into reality than by spending a few hours in our schools to make sure our students have a great start to their school year?”

There are volunteer shifts across multiple days and times. Sign up for one shift or more than one shift. Share this opportunity with those at your company or organization.

View available volunteer shifts here: https://bit.ly/EducateNKYSOSA.

A background check is required to volunteer and the deadline to sign up and return your volunteer form to the school contact is Friday, August 9.

EducateNKY is an initiative of the OneNKY Alliance and was launched in 2023 to address positive systemic change in education throughout Northern Kentucky. The organization works to identify and improve best practices to expand educational opportunities for youth and to drive improved student outcomes.