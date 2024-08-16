Esperanza Latino Center to host Health Fair Sept. 7 at its Center on Pike St., Covington

Esperanza Latino Center of NKY will be hosting a Health Fair on Saturday, Sept. 7, at the Center at 234 West Pike Street in Covington.

Participants at the event will have access to:

• Mammograms

• Flu vaccine

• Glucose, cholesterol, and tryiglyceride tests

• Blood pressure exams

• Information about blood pressure management, and

• Eye screening.

Call 859-261-0862 to register or for more information.

Sponsors include UK Health Care, AHEC, NKYHealth, St. Elizabeth HealthCare, Covington Rotary Club, and Covington Independent Schools.

The Esperanza Center advocates and provides services to the Hispanic/Latino and multicultural community. Leo Calderon is a co-founder of the facility, along with Irene F. Encarnacio, and is also chair of the board of directors.

It opened its doors in 2019 to provide a one-stop center in Northern Kentucky supporting and providing services and resources to the vibrant and growing Hispanic/Latino community.