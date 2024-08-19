Florence temporarily closing entrance ramp to I-75 from U.S. 42 eastbound for sewer lining project

The City of Florence will be temporarily closing the entrance ramp to Interstate 75 northbound from U.S. 42 eastbound (14.07 mile point) for necessary work related to an ongoing sanitary sewer lining project.

The closure will occur during the following times:

• Beginning at 9 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 20, to 5 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 21, and

• Beginning at 9 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 30, to 5 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 31.

Additionally, intermittent closures are possible between 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. from Wednesday, Aug. 21 to Thursday, Aug. 29 to accommodate the delivery of supplies and repositioning of equipment.

Signage and a message board will be installed to inform motorists of the closure in advance.

Motorists are advised to plan accordingly and seek alternate routes during these times.

KYTC will advise if any schedule changes occur.

See KYCT’s District Roadshow for details.