Following 11-day run that saw record daily crowds, Kentucky State Fair puts wrap on 120th year

The 120th Kentucky State Fair ended on a high note Sunday with great weather, big crowds, and unique activities.

Throughout the 11-day event, which ran August 15-25, the fair saw several days of record-breaking participation. Sunday, August 18 through Thursday, August 22 shattered daily attendance records.

The theme for this year’s event was “120 Years, 120 Counties” which highlighted the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for the number of fairs to perfectly align with the number of counties across the Commonwealth. A special exhibit was created and displayed specifically for the theme, which showed a timeline of the fair and how every county, through the years, has participated. Additionally, the Pride of the Counties exhibit showcased nearly twice as many counties compared to last year, with 105 counties represented.

“The Kentucky State Fair is special each year, but year had an extra special energy about it,” said David S. Beck, President & CEO of Kentucky Venues. “Between the crowds, exhibits, and tens of thousands of entries at the fair, we again saw participation from all 120 counties, which reflects our mission of ensuring the fair is a statewide celebration.”

Entries at the Kentucky State Fair have held strong throughout the last ten years, generating around 25,000 entries annually. In 2024, general exhibits had over 15,000 entries, with categories ranging from quilts to culinary and everything in between. Homemade beer and wine entries increased over last year with nearly 637 entries. Livestock competitors filled the West Wing, West Hall, and Pavilion with over 9,650 entries. FFA and 4-H participants also contributed another nearly 10,000 entries.

121st World’s Championship Horse Show crowns world’s grand champions

Held in conjunction with the Kentucky State Fair, the World’s Championship Horse Show is recognized as the most prestigious Saddlebred show in the world. Exhibitors competed in 236 classes for World’s Champion titles and over $1.5 million in awards. Trainers, owners, and riders from all fifty states, Germany, Canada, and South Africa descended upon Louisville for the annual event – over 150 were new participants.

A mare named “Midd’s Delaney,” owned by Christine Broder of Shelbyville, KY, ridden and trained by Tiffany Wheeler of Shelbyville, was crowned the 2024 Five-Gaited World’s Grand Champion.

Commonwealth Celebration at the Forefront of the Fair

• Kentucky Venues Shares Renovation Concepts, Breaks Ground on Phase I & II Renovations at the Kentucky Exposition Center

Surrounded by community stakeholders and state leaders, Kentucky Venues leadership proudly unveiled the visual concepts for the Kentucky Exposition Center’s Phase I and II renovations. The event marked the ceremonial groundbreaking, celebrating the launch of this multi-million-dollar project, which includes constructing a 350,000-square-foot multi-purpose building in Phase I and several additional enhancements to the facility.

• Record-Breaking Ham Sold For $10.5 Million

For the fourth year in a row, it was a record-breaking auction at the 60th Annual Kentucky Country Ham Breakfast when the Grand Champion Ham was auctioned off for $10.5 million to Kelly and Joe Craft.

• Inclusive Livestock Competition Celebrates Record Participation

This year, the Kentucky State Fair hosted a record-breaking number of participants at the 3rd Annual Sunshine Livestock Class Co-Sponsored by Commissioner Jonathan Shell and the Kentucky Department of Agriculture; and David Wallace and Heritage Bank. Working alongside a mentor, each exhibitor showed a lamb, and at the end, all were presented with a championship banner. With the support of the Kentucky Department of Agriculture and Special Olympics Kentucky, this event highlighted the inclusive spirit of the fair, offering participants a unique opportunity to exhibit livestock alongside young leaders in the show ring.

• Third Annual Sensory Friendly Morning Welcomed Guests with Sensory Sensitivities

Through partnerships with Kissel Entertainment, FEAT (Families for Effective Autism Treatment) of Louisville, the Kentucky Autism Training Center, and the Home of the Innocents, more than 1,200 fair admission and midway wristbands were distributed to fairgoers with sensory processing differences.

• Second Annual Latin Music Fest Highlighted Latin Community and Culture

The Kentucky State Fair wrapped up with Latin Fest in The BIG Tent. The entire day featured events and activities showcasing the best of the Latin community and culture. From salsa dancing lessons to performances from some of the best Latin bands in the region, there was something for all to enjoy.

• Second Annual Beerfest Highlighted Best Brews Around the Bluegrass

The Kentucky State Fair highlighted the best craft beers in the Commonwealth at the one-day-only Beerfest. The event featured beers from nearly 11 breweries and featured live music, food trucks, yard games, and photo ops.

Several changes at the Kentucky State Fair provided even more entertainment for fairgoers. Three additional outdoor entertainment spaces were brought back in the West Hall Courtyard, on the West Lawn, and near Lot L. The Mules and Jacks Tent was moved from behind Broadbent Arena to in front of the building to allow fairgoers a better view of the animals. The same tent was later used for three Ohio Valley Wrestling performances. Additionally, an extra indoor entertainment stage was set up in the South Wing B Lobby.

strong>Editor’s note: Fair officials will release complete attendance numbers when available

Kentucky Venues