Football Flashback: Cooper quarterback led team to 37-13 win in first-ever game against Highlands

Football Flashback is a new sports series that looks back on local high school games played on the calendar dates during each week of the 2024 season. We hope you enjoy it every Monday afternoon.

By Terry Boehmker

NKyTribune sports reporter

With 433 total yards of offense and four pass interceptions on defense, Cooper stunned perennial power Highlands, 37-13, in the first game between the two teams on Friday, Aug. 21, 2015.

Cooper senior Nathan Brown made an impressive debut at quarterback, completing 7 of 18 passes for 186 yards and two touchdowns. On the first play from scrimmage, he connected with junior wide receiver Dante Hendrix on an 82-yard scoring pass.

Their senior teammate Torrey Cordell-Armstrong rushed for 184 yards and three touchdowns, including a 68-yard breakaway run in the first quarter. The Jaguars’ defense dominated the first half with two interceptions and two turnovers on downs while limiting Highlands to just 57 rushing yards.

Brown ended up completing 120 of 245 passes for 2,044 yards and 22 touchdowns in 13 games that season. Hendrix had 53 receptions for 1,150 yards and 14 TDs. In a Class 6A region final, Cooper lost to Simon Kenton, 13-12.

Here’s a look back at other Northern Kentucky high school football games played between Aug. 18-24 over the last five decades.

Friday, Aug. 22, 1980 — Dayton blocked an extra-point kick late in the fourth quarter to come away with a 7-6 win over Bellevue in a season-opening game between the longtime rivals. In the third quarter, Phil Wiseman scored Dayton’s touchdown on a 29-yard run and Kevin Moore kicked the extra point. Bellevue’s late TD came on a 1-yard run by Mike Sutkamp, but the extra-point kick was blocked by Moore and teammate Deon Sizemore.

Saturday, Aug. 21, 1999 — Covington Catholic’s 16-play, 74-yard touchdown drive in the fourth quarter clinched a 24-14 win over nationally ranked Louisville St. Xavier in the Bluegrass Bowl. Senior quarterback Brett Dietz passed for 215 yards and junior running back Cole Chadwick rushed for 142 to lead the Colonels to victory in the first game between the two teams. At that time, St. Xavier had claimed nine state titles and CovCath had won five.

Friday, Aug. 21, 2009 – On the first play from scrimmage, Ryle sophomore running back Travis Smith scored on an 80-yard touchdown run and the Raiders went on to defeat Covington Catholic, 34-14, in the season opener for both teams. Ryle rushed for 445 yards with Smith picking up 226 and senior Kiefer Eubank getting 165. They both scored twice and senior Erik Pederson kicked field goals from 39 and 45 yards out.

Friday, Aug. 18, 2023 — Highlands quarterback Brody Benke opened his senior season with an outstanding offensive performance that carried his team to a 34-27 win over Lexington Catholic in the Bluegrass Bowl. Benke carried the ball into the end zone twice, threw two touchdown passes, and caught a scoring pass. He accounted for 347 total yards (194 passing, 111 rushing, 42 receiving).