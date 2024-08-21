Four new murals, wooden boardwalk, BLINK after-party help bring ‘CASA’ concept to life at Corporex’s Ovation

Development and investment firm Corporex is partnering with Christian Dallas, a Cincinnati-based contemporary painter and muralist, to complete up to four murals at Ovation, the 25-acre riverfront development located on the banks of the Ohio and Licking Rivers.

The first, Spring/Water, was recently completed on the northern end of the second condominium building of The Boardwalk Residences.

Dallas, who holds a Bachelor of Fine Art in painting from Northern Kentucky University, is best known for his large-scale murals on the façade of Rookwood Pottery in Over the Rhine completed in 2017, a mural honoring Ralph Haile in Covington showcased at 2019 BLINK projection mapping event, and a mural at Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport completed in 2021.

“I had just finished my mural at CVG and was feeling really great about the project when I got a phone call that Bill Butler wanted to meet with me,” said Dallas. “I thought ‘wow, this is the big leagues.’ I was nervous going into that call but once we started talking about my work and areas of specialty the conversation became very collaborative, he was providing me with some really great ideas. His only request was to create something timeless. I thought, ‘what about the four seasons’ and he immediately agreed that would be a great concept.”

In addition to the new murals, a new wooden boardwalk is being constructed at Ovation. The boardwalk traces the outer rim of the development along the Riverfront Commons multi-use trail and overlooks the Ohio and Licking Rivers, as well as the General James Taylor Park and Cincinnati skyline.

The new elements, along with two others that were recently completed in partnership with ArtWorks, are an effort to bring a purposeful design choice to the project composed of a mix of color, art, sound and architecture (CASA).

“From Ovation’s conception, it was always very important to establish a concept that breathes life into this community by creating a crescendo of senses through light, colors, sounds and aromas,” said Bill Butler, founder and chairman of Corporex. “This idea of CASA brings life and energy into the development by filling it with public art, music and architecture for everyone in the community to enjoy.”

The first piece of the CASA equation was the intentional design of the various buildings within the development. The Boardwalk Residences were intentionally built on an angle along the riverfront to provide the best views of downtown Cincinnati from the balconies. The Boardwalk plays a crucial role in the overall development, significantly enhancing the visitor experience. Its designed layout and aesthetic appeal are integral to creating an outstanding and memorable destination.

MegaCorp Pavilion’s use of space allows for a dual-use indoor/outdoor stage. The venue hosts nearly two hundred musical acts and events a year, bringing a lineup of world-class musical entertainment to the community.

An official BLINK after party called “afterglow” will take place at MegaCorp Pavilion at Ovation on Saturday, October 19 in partnership with PromoWest Productions/AEG.

“We are thrilled to bring this new, unique element of BLINK to Ovation’s MegaCorp Pavilion,” said Suzanne Deatherage, Vice President of Marketing, Corporex. “The walkability, riverfront location and atmosphere make Ovation the perfect destination for visitors, current and future residents and tenants, and the general community at large. Participating in a world-renowned creative placemaking event on this scale is the perfect way to showcase Ovation and our dedication to CASA to those who plan will enjoy BLINK this fall.”

Murals play a crucial role in providing public art for residents and visitors. In addition to the new mural by Dallas, Corporex partnered with ArtWorks in Spring of 2024 to create two large-scale murals on the side of the Homewood Suites – “I Wrap Myself in Starlight” and “Sunrise.”

To learn more about CASA at Ovation at, visit www.ovationontheriver.com.

