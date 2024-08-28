Free event supports caregivers, provides valuable resources and self-care advice

Caregiving comes with its many challenges for both the receiver and caregiver.

The health ministries from Gloria Dei and Lakeside Presbyterian and the Lakeside Park Alzheimer’s Support Group are hosting a free event to support caregivers. It will be held Tuesday, Sept. 17 from 2-4 p.m. at Lakeside Presbyterian Church at 2690 Dixie Hwy. in Lakeside Park.

Register by Tuesday, September 10 with Lora@Lakesidechurch.org or call 859-341-1963.

Speaker is Nancy Ferguson, an outpatient counselor with the Lindner Center of HOPE. Her focus and experience include people living with medical challenges, parents of medically fragile children, and elder caregiving.

She, too, is a caregiver for her family.

Panel members will guide the discussion the second hour, answering audience questions and providing specific resource suggestions.

Local community agencies will be present before and after the session to share the services they provide for caregiving support.

This program is intended for anyone who is caregiving or anticipates caregiving.