Governor Andy Beshear highlights abortion rights, unity at Democratic National Convention

By McKenna Horsley

Kentucky Lantern

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear took the stage at the Democratic National Convention Monday night to speak on abortion rights, how to bridge the divide created by “anger politics” and back Vice President Kamala Harris for president.

In a roughly five-minute speech, the 46-year-old governor repurposed some of the campaign trail for his 2023 re-election campaign for a country-wide audience. Beshear was introduced on stage by Hadley Duvall, an Owensboro abortion rights advocate who appeared in a pivotal ad for Beshear last year and has since gained national prominence in Democratic politics.

Beshear began by praising Duvall as “one of the bravest people I’ve ever met.” She began sharing her story about the sexual abuse she experienced as a child after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in 2022 and has spoken against Kentucky’s abortion ban. Beshear said Kentucky voters showed support for reproductive freedom last year when they re-elected him against former Republican Attorney General Daniel Cameron.

“In Kentucky, we put reproductive freedom on the ballot last November and I beat Donald Trump and Mitch McConnell’s handpicked candidate by more than five percentage points,” Beshear said to cheers from the crowd. “This November, we’re going to beat them again. Elect Kamala Harris and Tim Walz and protect reproductive freedom.”

Beshear was among a shortlist of possible running mates for Harris, but she ultimately picked Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz ahead of the DNC.

In his speech, Beshear attacked the GOP ticket of former President Donald Trump and running mate U.S. Sen. J.D. Vance for their stand on abortion, saying they back policies that “give rapists more rights than their victims” — a line he’s used to describe Kentucky’s abortion ban passed into by Kentucky Republican lawmakers.

The governor then shifted from having empathy for women who face difficult medical choices like abortion or lacking access to one to having empathy for all.

“How we treat people transcends party lines. It goes right to the heart of who we are. My faith teaches me the golden rule — that I am to love my neighbor as myself. And the parable (of) the Good Samaritan says we are all each other’s neighbors,” Beshear said. “So I want anyone watching tonight, Republican, Independent, Democrat, to know that you are welcome here.”

Beshear regularly refers to the Good Samaritan, including during his State of the Commonwealth address earlier this year. Toward the end of his convention speech, Beshear also made a reference to another reelection message to overcome division by calling to “end anger politics once and for all.” The governor said Harris “knows we must move beyond anger, extremism and division, that everyone has dignity and deserves respect.”

“That’s how Joe Biden and Kamala Harris lead. They both called to ask how they could help Kentucky in recovering from natural disasters,” Beshear said. “They helped us improve our roads, our bridges, and invested in our people. They didn’t ask me who Kentuckians voted for. They asked me what Kentuckians needed — and folks, they delivered.”

The governor also addressed the crowd ahead of notable Democratic Party leaders U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock of Georgia, U.S. Sen. Chris Coons of Delaware, First Lady Jill Biden and President Joe Biden.

Duvall appeared alongside Amanda and Josh Zurawski of Texas and Kaitlyn Joshua of Louisiana. They each spoke about how losing access to abortions in their states affected them. Duvall said Harris intends to sign a law to restore abortion rights if she is elected this fall.

“She will fight for every woman and every girl, even those who are not fighting for her,” Duvall said of Harris. Speaking at convention can be a pivotal moment for a politician’s national prospects later on. President Barack Obama addressed the DNC as an Illinois state senator in 2004. Some credit that address with putting him on the path to the presidency four years later. Harris herself addressed the DNC as California’s attorney general in 2012 before she accepted the vice presidential nomination in 2020.

