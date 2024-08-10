Governor Andy Beshear issued a proclamation this week designating August 11 ‘Kentucky 8-1-1 Underground Facility Protection Day.”

“The 8-1-1 line helps ensure families stay safe and our infrastructure remains intact.” said Gov. Beshear. “Call before you dig, and let’s keep building that better Kentucky for future generations.”

Gov. Beshear encouraged all Kentuckians to familiarize themselves with and comply with the Underground Facilities Damage Prevention Act and utilize the Kentucky 811 service.

Kentucky Public Service Commission Chair Angie Hatton said that digging into buried lines is more than just a problem for utility companies.

“At the PSC we recognize that such incidents can cause substantial damage to property and, in the case of electric and gas lines, severe injury or death,” Hatton said. “Damaged lines threaten public health and safety by interrupting vital services such as electricity, water, or telephone.

“Despite efforts to promote the use of the 811 service, dig-ins continue to disrupt utility service” Hatton said. “It is more than an inconvenience if someone needs medical, fire or police assistance and service is down.”

Over the past year, 980 strikes were reported to the PSC, averaging 2.68 strikes per day which is slightly below the prior year.

“I highly recommend that homeowners hiring contractors to do work on their property need to require the contractor to have the site located before they begin work” said Director Brandon Bruner of the PSC’s Division of Inspection. “Contractors that include this in their project plans and quotes are more likely to prioritize the safety of the homeowners, their employees and the property.”

The 811 number was adopted in 2028 as an easy-to-remember number to call to have utilities located prior to excavation. Legislation was passed requiring underground utility lines to be located and marked prior to most excavation or demolition activity.

“Statistics point out that if you call 811 and use the process defined in the law that you have less than a one percent chance of encountering a buried utility line” Chairman Tim Owen of Kentucky 811 stated. “On the other side, failure to call is still the leading cause of damages to buried utilities in state of Kentucky so it’s a free service why wouldn’t you call?”

Kentucky 811 is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week. To obtain locations for underground facilities owned by utility service providers that do not belong to Kentucky 811, it is necessary to notify the company directly. A list of all owners of underground utility lines may be obtained from the county clerk. More information about Kentucky 811 is available at its website, www.kentucky811.org.

The PSC is an independent agency attached for administrative purposes to the Energy and Environment Cabinet. It regulates more than 1,500 gas, water, sewer, electric and telecommunication utilities operating in Kentucky and has approximately 90 employees.

Kentucky Public Service Commission