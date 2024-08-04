Governor appoints four to Gateway Community and Technical College board of directors

Governor Andy Beshear has made four appointments to the Gateway Community and Technical College board of directors.

The new directors are:

• John Muller of Fort Thomas is an administrator at Carespring Healthcare. He replaces John Hayden, who has resigned, and will serve for the remainder of the unexpired term expiring Nov. 15, 2025.

• Michelle Higgins of Covington is a business developer at Employbridge. She replaces Ruth Howell, who has resigned, and will serve for the remainder of the unexpired term expiring Nov. 15, 2025.

• Col Owens of Fort Mitchell is a retired attorney. He replaces Charles Session, who has resigned, and will serve for the remainder of the unexpired term expiring Nov. 15, 2024.

• Olivia Keller of Covington is an attorney at Stites & Harbison. She replaces Erik Hermes, whose term has expired, and will serve for a term expiring July 23, 2030.

