Grand new Drees Overlook at Devou Park — terrific expanded space with spectacular views

By Judy Clabes

NKyTribune editor

On a perfect day — clear, sunny, and warm — the Drees family and colleagues paid a warm and special tribute to their beloved Ralph Drees with a ribbon-cutting dedicating a grand new overlook at Devou Park just down the hill from the Drees Pavilion.

Drees himself was on hand in 2004 to dedicate the Dress Pavilion to the City of Covington. Its proceeds continue to enrich Devou Park. He was present in spirit — and in the hearts and minds of his family and friends — as the new Devou Overlook was celebrated Wednesday.

It is, the speakers emphasized, a tribune to the Ralph Drees’ “legacy of leadership, generosity, and vision” that “continues to inspire us all.”

Ralph Drees was the second-generation leader of the family-owned and operated Drees Homes having taken over from his father, Theodore, who founded the company in 1928, as an immigrant from Germany. Ralph joined the company in 1959 after serving in the army and his philosophy of diversification and industry leadership took the company into new markets from its NKY base.

He led it to national prominence while also being active in the Northern Kentucky Community, serving as Judge-Executive of Kenton County, chairman of the airport board, chairman of the Chamber, just to name a few involvements, and receiving a long list of honors and recognitions from a grateful community.

Today Drees homes builds in 10 different metros in the Midwest, Southeast, and Texas. It is the nation’s 19th largest privately-owned homebuilder — and the 36th largest overall.

On Ralph’s death in 2021 at 86, his son David became president of the company. His daughter, Barbara Drees Jones, is a company marketing executive and is president of the Drees Homes Foundation. Both participated in Wednesday’s ceremonies.

“Ralph believed in giving back,” said David. “He wanted a better life for all Northern Kentuckians.”

He described the project as one that engaged the entire company and a slew of its contractors and vendors. It involved months and months of planning and design and de-construction and construction.

Barbara said it was all about “wanting to do something special for our Dad — so we decided to build something because that’s what we do”. . .and she described in detail all that had been done to create the beautiful result. And create a space for families and children — and brides eager for the best photos — to enjoy.

That included $1million in park enhancements at the Overlook: a dedicated patio with swings, a new seat wall, steps, and picnic area with a variety of convenient rest spots overlooking the picturesque Cincinnati and Covington skyline, buried utility lines, improved sightlines for vehicular traffic, and added sidewalks connecting to the Pavilion, a new parking lot, and permanent welcome signage.

Mayor Joe Meyer described his friend Ralph Drees as a “visionary and civic leader” and said the new Overlook “reminds us of the kind of man Ralph was.”

“Thanks to Ralph and to the Drees family and company, Covington now has two “crown jewels” — the Drees Pavilion and the Drees Overlook.

Irma Drees, who has recently celebrated her 90th birthday, said, “I am proud of what the company has done to honor Ralph, and I know he would be proud too.”