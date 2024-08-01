Halloween is coming and so is the USS Nightmare; job fairs to join haunt team

It sounds unbelievable, but Halloween is just around the corner.

Soon, the kids will be returning to school, and hopefully the weather will start to cool off a bit.

What will you be doing this Halloween season? Why not have a little fun, relieve a little stress and make some extra spending money? Come join the haunt family at the USS Nightmare.

The USS Nightmare is recruiting special effects makeup artists and the most intense, creepiest and scariest haunt actors in the Tri-State to join Captain Mitchell’s ghastly crew.

Whether you are a seasoned actor or an untrained haunt enthusiast, join the team.

Visit job fairs this Friday or Sunday for an opportunity to join the crew of a real live haunted ship.

Interested crewmembers must:

• Be 16 years or older

• Have energetic and fun personalities

• Have a strong desire to work for the best haunted attraction in Cincinnati

• Be able to work during the show season Friday and Saturday from September 13-September 28; Thursdays through Sundays from October 3-November 9. Show time is 7 to 11 p.m. Thursday and Sunday and 7 p.m. to 1 a.m. on Friday and Saturday.

Shifts generally start between 5-5:30 p.m. for makeup artists and 5:30-6:30 p.m. for actors.

Apply in person and be prepared to interview and complete paperwork. Hiring paperwork includes an I-9 form which requires identification such as a valid passport or a government issued photo ID combined with a social security card or birth certificate.

When and Where:

• Friday, August 2 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday, August 4 from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.



* BB Riverboats, River’s Edge, 101 Riverboat Row, Newport.

For additional details regarding USS Nightmare employment, email jobs@ussnightmare.com or visit the Facebook page.