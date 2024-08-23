Kenton County Attorney Stacy Tapke among four honored by Kentucky Attorney General’s office

Staff report

Kenton County Attorney Stacy Tapke is among four honored by the Kentucky Attorney General’s office with 2024 Outstanding County Attorney and Outstanding Commonwealth’s Attorney awards.

The attorneys were recognized this week during the Kentucky Prosecutors Conference in Louisville. The attorney general highlighted the crucial role these elected officials play in upholding justice and the rule of law around the Commonwealth.

“Throughout her impressive career, Stacy has been a leader in Northern Kentucky and across the Commonwealth,” said Kentucky Attorney General Russell Coleman. “Stacy is tireless in supporting families, and I’m proud to recognize her outstanding leadership,”

Tapke was first elected in 2014. Prior to her election, served as an Assistant County Attorney, where handled civil matters for Kenton County, representing the Commonwealth in guardianship jury trials, assisting families with Casey’s Law and mental health petitions, collecting delinquent property taxes, and prosecuting misdemeanor and traffic offenses.

Tapke is the first woman in Kenton County’s history to hold the office.

“I’m grateful to Attorney General Coleman for this humbling recognition and to the dedicated professionals in the Kenton County Attorney’s Office who make it possible for us to have an outsized impact across Kentucky,” said Tapke.

The Kentucky Prosecutors Conference is a gathering of all 120 County Attorneys and 57 Commonwealth’s Attorneys, offering an opportunity for prosecutors to exchange ideas and experiences on effective practices within their offices. Additionally, the conference provides valuable training and information essential for enhancing their professional duties and includes an awards ceremony to recognize their achievements.

Commonwealth’s Attorneys are elected prosecutors of felony crimes in Kentucky. County Attorneys are elected with jurisdiction to prosecute misdemeanors, handle juvenile issues and to serve as counsel to their county’s fiscal court.

The four award recipients are: