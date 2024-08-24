Kentucky Chamber Foundation’s National Civics Bee state finals has a champion

The Kentucky Chamber Foundation hosted the National Civics Bee Kentucky State Finals this week where middle school students participated in live quiz events to test their civics knowledge and presented on issues facing their communities in front of a panel of judges.



The statewide event, held at the Kentucky State Fair, followed local competitions hosted by local chambers across the state this spring. The top three finalists from each regional competition were invited to the National Civics Bee Kentucky State Finals.



Ava June Tackett of Johnson County was named the winner of the competition, with Hillary Bohannon of Calloway County placing second, and Ava Bogard of Calloway County placing third. Tackett will represent Kentucky on November 12 at the National Civics Bee in Washington, D.C.

Tackett focused her presentation on increasing voter engagement and civic leadership. In her essay, Tackett wrote: “What America should realize is everyone, no matter the age, can have a positive impact on the country. Rather people help to solve it by increasing educational opportunities within the community, encouraging younger generations to run so voters might be represented on the ballot, or trying to be more open-minded in who they listen to. The U.S. can learn from anyone and can always improve on the greatness it has already built over the last 246 years.”



The National Civics Bee Kentucky State Finals judges were Kentucky Secretary of State Michael G. Adams, Kentucky Council on Postsecondary Education President Dr. Aaron Thompson, Toyota Motor North America Senior Analyst of External Affairs and Corporate Communications Kim Sweazy, Kentucky Chamber Senior Vice President of Communications and Marketing Jacqueline Pitts, and Fifth Third Bank Regional President Kim Halbauer.

Three students from Northern Kentucky participated in the state Civics Bee, representing the Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce:

• Carmen DeAtley-Rosales

• Samantha Morrell and

• James Owen Taylor



The National Civics Bee is an initiative aimed at encouraging more young Americans to engage in civics and contribute to their communities.

Organized in partnership with The Civic Trust of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation, the competition hosted by the Kentucky Chamber Foundation seeks to inspire middle schoolers to become better informed about American democracy, to engage respectfully and constructively in the community, and to build greater trust in others and institutions.



“The Kentucky Chamber is proud to be taking steps to get more young people engaged in issues that are important to all of us,” said Ashli Watts, President and CEO of the Kentucky Chamber. “It is our goal to encourage the next generation to get involved in their communities and have an appreciation for our roles, rights and responsibilities. We hope this event will continue to aspire civic participation in middle school students across the state.”