Kentucky Symphony Orchestra’s last summer concert moving Saturday to Greaves Concert Hall due to weather

The Kentucky Symphony Orchestra is moving its concert Saturday to NKU’s Greaves Concert Hall in anticipation of rain.

The concert will take place at 7:30 p.m.

Doors will open at 6:30 p.m. Food and drinks are not allowed in the concert hall.

The concert is free with general seating and has a wheelchair accessible area.

Park is also free in Lots I & D on campus.

The Sunday concert scheduled in Tower Park in Ft. Thomas will continue as originally scheduled.

The Kentucky Symphony Orchestra will tap into sweet memories of the past as it offers “pops” favorites in the closing concerts of the 30th Summer Series.

