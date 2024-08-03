Kentucky voter registrations increased by more than 14,500 in July, the most since 2022

The Kentucky Secretary of State on Friday announced 14,502 Kentuckians registered to vote in July.

“Kentuckians are signing up to vote in big numbers, because they trust the integrity of our elections,” said Secretary of State Michael Adams.

During the month, 5,675 were removed from the rolls – 3,659 deceased voters, 817 felony convicts, 562 duplicate registrations, 494 who moved out of state, 101 who voluntarily de-registered, and 42 adjudged mentally incompetent.

While the presidential election appeared to motivate the surge in registration, the continued decline in Democratic registrations suggests that the boost did not result from excitement about the Democratic Party’s change of presidential candidate.

Republican registrants account for 46 percent of the electorate, with 1,628,029 voters. Republican registration rose by 6,221 voters, a .38 percent increase.

Democratic registrants make up 43 percent of the electorate, with 1,506,394 voters. Democratic registration dropped by 579 voters, a .04 percent decrease.

There are 370,513 voters registered as Independent or under other political affiliations, 11 percent of the electorate. “Other” registration jumped by 3,784 voters, a 1.03 percent increase.

