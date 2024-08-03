Keven Moore: The dangers of button batteries — what to do if they are ingested; watch your kids

Button batteries or coin cell batteries are used in watches, children’s toys, car keys, remotes pace-makers and other portable electronic devises. They are appealing to young children and toddlers, who might put them in their mouths and swallow them. These batteries are not just a chocking risk, but when ingested these batteries can cause serious harm to internal organs. The battery reacts with bodily fluids, like mucus or saliva, creating a circuit that releases a strong alkali capable of burning through human tissue.

Given the frequent use of button batteries in everyday life, it’s crucial for adults to recognize the potential risks associate with ingestion. From 2011 through 2021, CPSC is aware of 27 deaths and an estimated 54,300 injuries treated in emergency rooms associated with ingested or inserted button cell or coin batteries. According to The National Capital Poison Center more than 3,500 people swallow button batteries every year.



Although in many instances, batteries pass through the intestines and exit the body safely, such outcome is not guaranteed. There is a risk of them becoming lodged in the esophagus, potentially causing dangerous side effects.

Swallowed batteries can harm the esophageal lining, potentially creating a hole within two hours. In severe cases, this damage may lead to a connection between the esophagus and the trachea. Button cells, if ingested, can also harm the vocal cords and even burn through blood vessels in the chest, including the aorta.

When batteries become lodged in the throat, they create an electric current and may leak corrosive chemicals, such as alkaline electrolyte. These corrosive substances can lead to internal damage due to the accumulation of hydroxide, a chemical that causes dangerous burns within a few hours. Unfortunately, the harm caused may persist even after the battery is removed from the body.

Keven Moore works in risk management services. He has a bachelor’s degree from the University of Kentucky, a master’s from Eastern Kentucky University and 25-plus years of experience in the safety and insurance profession. He is also an expert witness. He lives in Lexington with his family and works out of both Lexington and Northern Kentucky. Keven can be reached at kmoore@higusa.com

Button battery ingestion symptoms can include vomiting, abdominal pain, fever diarrhea difficulty breathing and swallowing.

If you observe your child ingesting a button battery, head directly to the nearest emergency room. If you suspect button battery ingestion but are uncertain, seek immediate medical attention for X-rays. Signs of a lodged battery may include excessive drooling, coughing, sputtering, or sudden changes in eating habits. Button batteries are readily visible through X-rays. Delay in recognizing button battery ingestion can result in additional harm.

Additional steps to consider if your child ingests a button battery:

• Do not induce vomiting.

• Do not attempt the Heimlich maneuver.

• If your kid is over the age of 1, give them 2 teaspoons of honey every 10 minutes while you make your way to the hospital. A 2018 study demonstrated that honey acts as a “protective esophageal irrigation.” It can’t prevent injury to the esophagus, but it can reduce the severity of the damage. Remember: Honey is extremely dangerous for children under a year old. If an infant swallows a button battery, you shouldn’t give them anything to eat or drink.

• If you have any questions or need additional support, call Poison Control (1.800.222.1222)

Additional steps to consider to prevent children from becoming injured from swallowing a button battery:

• Never allow children to play with batteries.

• Never leave batteries sitting out and store in a secured child proof container safely out of reach.

• Be aware of what objects in your home contain button batteries, and always keep them out of a child’s reach

• Check all household devices to be certain the battery compartment is secured shut. Use strong tape to secure compartments that children can open or that might pop open if the device is dropped.

• If you have a button battery in a car key or another device, make sure that it’s really tightly screwed in

• Only purchase products that require a screwdriver or tool to open the battery compartment, or that are closed with a child-resistant locking mechanism.

• Toys that use button batteries should only be played with under supervision.

• When disposing of a button battery, place tape on both sides of the used battery and storing it in a secure bag until you’re able to recycle it.

• Alert family members who wear hearing aids to the importance of keeping the batteries out of reach of small children at all times. That can be quite a burden since most hearing aid users remove the batteries from the aids each time they take the aids off.

• Make sure all hearing aids for children have child-resistant battery compartments and make sure the lock is activated when the child is wearing the aid.

• Don’t store batteries near pills or in pill bottles. Don’t leave them on bedside tables or place them loose in your pocket or purse. Look at every medicine you intend to swallow.Turn on the lights, put on your glasses, read the label and look at the medicine itself.

• Don’t leave batteries in drinking glasses or adjacent to nuts, candy, popcorn or other finger foods.



If a battery is swallowed or placed in the ear or nose, call the National Battery Ingestion Hotline at 1-800-498-8666 immediately. Taking prompt action is crucial; don’t wait for symptoms to develop. It’s better to be safe than sorry later.

BE Safe My Friends