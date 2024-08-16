KOHS ‘Drive Sober’ campaign begins, Kyians urged to plan ahead for a designated driver

By Tom Latek

Kentucky Today

As Labor Day quickly approaches, safety officials are reminding Kentuckians to celebrate the end of summer safely by planning for a sober, designated driver if festivities include alcohol.

“Ensuring the safety of Kentuckians is our highest priority,” said Gov. Andy Beshear. “Driving under the influence endangers not only yourself but everyone on the road. Let’s unite to prevent avoidable crashes by pledging to celebrate responsibly.”

While law enforcement officers patrol for impaired drivers year-round, impaired driving crashes typically increase over holidays, so the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet’s (KYTC) Office of Highway Safety (KOHS) is joining the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration and law enforcement across the nation in reminding drivers to “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over.”

This campaign has started and runs through Labor Day.

“Driving impaired is never acceptable,” said Transportation Secretary Jim Gray. “Drivers need to realize that drugs and alcohol not only impair your driving abilities but also cloud your judgment about whether you should drive. Even if you feel fine, impairment slows your judgment, coordination and reaction times.”

According to the KOHS, last year in Kentucky there were 4,324 total crashes involving an impaired driver, resulting in 2,085 injuries and 181 deaths. Of the 1,704 total motorcycle crashes last year, 793 involved only the motorcyclist (single-vehicle crash). Of those single-vehicle crashes, 41 involved alcohol, resulting in 32 injuries and 7 deaths.

Last year’s Labor Day holiday weekend saw 77 crashes involving an impaired driver, resulting in 29 injuries and six deaths.

The KOHS has these recommendations: