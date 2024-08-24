KY Governor’s Scholars Program celebrates completion of 42nd year of five-week summer residential program

This summer, 1,055 outstanding high school seniors from across the state completed the 42nd Kentucky Governor’s Scholars Program (GSP). For more than four decades, the residential program has focused on enhancing Kentucky’s next generation of civic and economic leaders through educational and career opportunities at college campuses across the state.

Gov. Andy Beshear, a GSP alumnus from 1995, congratulated the scholars on their achievements.

“I believe building a better Kentucky starts with our youth and I am so proud of the students who completed this summer’s Governor’s Scholars Program,” said Gov. Beshear. “I can attest to the academic, social and personal value of GSP and the tremendous impact it made on me then and now.”

An agency of the Education and Labor Cabinet, GSP is a five-week residential summer program with staggered starting dates at three Kentucky college campuses. The 2024 program at Centre College ran from June 16 – July 20, at Morehead State University from June 22 – July 26 and at Murray State University from June 23 – July 27. Including the Class of 2024, more than 37,000 students have completed the program.

The 2024 Governor’s Scholars took classes in 25 subjects areas including biological and environmental issues, healthcare industry, creative writing and literary studies, philosophy, agribusiness and engineering. They also attended general studies classes to balance the scientific and humanistic fields of study, as well as a leadership seminar on themes related to their age group as they continue their path to personal and professional success.

“The Governor’s Scholars Program is an opportunity for students from across the commonwealth to take intellectual risks in a supportive, collaborative environment. These bright, motivated students are our future civic and economic leaders and seeing their potential develop over the summer is incredibly rewarding,” said Jennifer Price, PhD, GSP executive director and academic dean.

“I know first-hand how the GSP community can change lives as I was a Governor’s Scholar in 1992 at Murray State University. I was inspired by the contributions of the 2024 scholars, and I can’t wait to see what their futures hold,” said Price.

To participate in the highly competitive program, a statewide selection committee chose well-rounded participants based upon nominations submitted by each Kentucky school district and home school. Selection criteria is based upon academic records and test scores, teacher and community recommendations, extracurricular and service activities, honors and awards and a writing entry. There is no cost to students selected to participate in the program.

GSP is not a scholarship program, but many scholarship opportunities are offered by Kentucky colleges and universities to students who have completed the five-week program.

“Being a Governor’s Scholar has made me more confident in myself and my abilities as a leader. I feel that I will be more equipped to pursue positive changes for my community and the people in it. I hope that decades from now the Governor’s Scholars Program will still be around for the future generations of Kentucky,” said 2024 Governor’s Scholar Natalie Oates from Hopkins County Central High School

When GSP began in 1983, Kentucky leaders wanted to encourage high-achieving Kentucky seniors to attend a Kentucky college or university to reduce the “brain drain.” According to the most recent data, nearly 75% of 2021 scholars chose to pursue higher education in Kentucky in the fall of 2022.

2024 Governor’s Scholar Jacob Stover from Martha Layne Collins High School in Shelby County said, “GSP has been a very eye-opening, life changing experience. The relationships I have made I want to have long after GSP is over. I have gained leadership skills that I will take back to my community. These five weeks at GSP have taught me so much about myself, and the impact I can make in our state.”

Kate Fausz, a 2024 Governor’s Scholar from Highlands High School in Fort Thomas, said “The Governor’s Scholars Program has given me the space to grow both academically and personally in a way I’ve never grown before. Along with my peers, I developed my potential in academia, leadership and personal skills. I am forever indebted to the Governor’s Scholars Program for the unforgettable people and lessons it gave to me.”

Chancey Campbell, a 2024 Governor’s Scholar from Corbin High School, said “The Governor’s Scholars Program facilitates an environment of learning and community, which has helped me find myself and my career path.”

To learn more about the Governor’s Scholars Program, visit gsp.ky.gov.

Kentucky Education and Labor Cabinet