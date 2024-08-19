KYTC seeking public feedback on two proposed projects in southern Boone County

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) is seeking public feedback on two proposed improvement projects in southern Boone County. These improvement projects are located at the interchange of I-75 and KY 14/16, and on I-71 from the Boone/Gallatin County line to Richwood.

KYTC will allow 30 days for public comment beginning Aug. 15, 2024. More information on how to leave a public comment on the projects is located in the paragraphs below.

Walton I-75 & KY 14/16 Interchange Improvements Project

The interchange at I-75 and KY 14/16 in Walton has seen extensive commercial and residential growth development over the past decade, and growth is slated to continue for the foreseeable future. Currently, the interchange includes a variety of freight amenities, including truck stops and a truck wash. Increased traffic creates backups along the I-75 southbound ramp, heavier traffic on the ramps themselves, and long delays at traffic signals. The problem is made worse by an inefficient traffic pattern serving the truck stop.

Two alternatives were developed during the preliminary design phase in 2023. The improvements in both design alternatives were studied and compared for better traffic flow, overall safety and minimization of environmental impacts. A “No-Build” alternative was also included in the study to provide a baseline for comparing outcomes.

You can read more about these alternatives here.

You can provide comments on the project here.

I-71 Improvements: Boone/Gallatin Line to Richwood

The I-71 Corridor study from March 2014 identified multiple capacity and safety concerns within the area of Boone County surrounding the I-71/I-75 split, including higher than average crash rates in the final mile of I-71 leading to the split and on the I-71 northbound to I-75 northbound ramp. The study recommended key improvements to improve safety and congestion.

This project will address current safety and future capacity issues identified along I-71 from the Boone/Gallatin County line to where I-75 splits and the Richwood interchange, including potential crossroad interchanges along I-71 and the interchange where the two interstates split. The goal is to improve safety and congestion along this important corridor.

Two alternatives were evaluated during the study. Each involves widening I-71 from four to six lanes, replacing the existing median with a concrete median barrier wall, and providing appropriate lane capacity at the I-71/I-75 split. Adding capacity at this interchange will require an additional receiving lane both north and south along I-75 to Richwood and Walton.

The two alternatives differ in how they propose ramp connections and widening at the I-71/I-75 split, as well as how they correct deficiencies along I-71. A No-Build Alternative was also studied to provide a baseline for comparison. You can read more about these alternatives here.

You can provide comments on the alternatives here.

The 30-day public comment period will run from Aug. 15 to Sept. 14.

The public can submit comments to:

• Walton I-75 & KY 14/16 Interchange Improvements Project

Info@WaltonInterchangeImprovements.org

• I-71 Improvements: Boone/Gallatin Line to Richwood

Info@i71improvements.org

Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District 6