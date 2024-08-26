LaRosa’s Inc. introducing new ‘Buddy Card’ program, making it possible for youth groups to raise millions

By Andy Furman

NKyTribune reporter

It took 30 years – but yes – we got a raise.

“For some 30 years,” Michael LaRosa, CEO of LaRosa’s Inc., told the Northern Kentucky Tribune, “Thousands of local athletic youth teams and clubs as well as sports teams raised millions of dollars for by selling Buddy Cards.”

Now they’ll make even more, according to LaRosa.

Since 2011, the program has helped organizations raise nearly $5 million, he says.

“Last year,” he continued,” the program raised $435,000 — the largest amount ever raised in one year.”

He says next year – with the new card and program set for distribution starting today – the program can raise close to $1.3M.

How?

“The program was initially brought to us by an independent marketing consultant, 30 years ago,” LaRosa said. “It was always a community fund-raising vehicle with a $10 transaction, a group would get five dollars for their activities and the remaining five dollars would be for the cost of the program – the cards and such.”

LaRosa said he recently got some feedback from some family-group leaders.

“These groups were looking at other vehicles,” he said. “They could sell candles and perhaps make $15 to $30; sell candy and get $15 or even $30 a box. We needed a new card.”

The new card, according to LaRosa, will cost $20 – and $15 of each card will go back to the charitable organization. “The charity, or organization,” he said, “will now make more money.”

LaRosa’s retains only five dollars from the new card sold to cover expenses.

The $20 card is truly a $200 worth of value, LaRosa says. “Each Buddy Card is good for 14 deals – one large cheese pizza, free, with the purchase of any large pizza – which can be used for dine-in and pick-up orders,” he said.

In fact, he said, the second-time one uses the card you get your total investment returned.

“The cards are good for one year,” he said, “And are sold at our restaurants.”

And as for control, LaRosa says, “We do monitor who gets to use these cards. We only allow groups with a 501c3 or youth organization to participate in our program,” he said.

The launch of the new card comes one-day after the founder of the pizza chain – Buddy LaRosa – celebrated his 94th birthday.

“Dad is still spry, comes into work and drives,” Michael said. “In fact, Pop had an aunt that lived to 104 — he wants to top that.”

LaRosa’s Family Pizzeria, founded in 1954 – this is year 70 – on Cincinnati’s West Side is now a $192 million restaurant company with 62 pizzerias serving neighborhoods in Ohio, Kentucky, and Indiana.